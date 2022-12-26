Market Share of Virus Filtration Systems Rises with Increasing Technological Developments in Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs) Production

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Dec-27— /EPR Network/ —

In 2022, worldwide virus filtration system sales have reached US$ 4 billion. The global virus filtration market is anticipated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 13% to reach US$ 6.5 billion by 2026. Demand for kits & reagents is expected to increase at an impressive CAGR of 15% and reach a market valuation of US$ 5 billion by the end of 2026.

Key Companies Profiled

Abbott Laboratories

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

BioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hologic, Inc.

Lonza Group AG

Pall Corporation

QIAGEN

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

WuXi Biologics

Virus Filtration market report includes market size data as well as important market drivers, constraints, opportunities, and threats that are projected to influence the global market growth. According to the research assessment, geographic and business data will become increasingly important in the next years. This sector is also thoroughly described in the report, as is the documented progress during the anticipated timeframe.

Furthermore, the assessment considers the significance of a number of significant aspects that have lately been maintained in corporate compensation. The report investigates market segmentation as well as the numerous lucrative opportunities accessible. Multi-featured commodity offerings, according to the assessment, would have a big beneficial influence on the ‘Virus Filtration,’ adding significantly to market expansion throughout the predicted period.

What insights this research provides to readers?

Virus Filtration fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Virus Filtration player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Virus Filtration in detail.

What are impelling reasons for buying this report?

Global Virus Filtration Market prognosis for the present and the future in both developed and developing markets

Both the market segment with the largest projected share and the market segment with the highest CAGR throughout the projection period

Countries and regions anticipated to experience the fastest development throughout the projected period

The most recent innovations, market shares, and tactics used by the leading market players

Virus Filtration Market: Segmentation

By Type : Kits & Reagents Services Filtration Systems Others

By Application : Biological Medical Devices Water Purification Air Purification Others

By End User : Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations Academic Research Institutes Medical Device Companies Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Key Questions Covered in the Virus Filtration Market Report

How key market players in the Virus Filtration market are maintaining their competitive advantage in the wake of globalization?

What changing market dynamics in the Virus Filtration market specify about the future opportunities for manufacturers?

How Covid-19 pandemic affected sales in the Virus Filtration market and what strategies are expected to recover from its impact?

What business tactics are gaining attention and influencing Virus Filtration market rivalry?

