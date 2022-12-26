Demand for Melamine Formaldehyde Is Further Forecast To Surpass US$ 1.21 Billion by 2032

The global melamine formaldehyde market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 645.1 million in 2022 to US$ 1.21 billion by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Melamine formaldehyde is a synthetic resin made by combining melamine with highly reactive formaldehyde gas in an alkaline environment. When compared to urea-formaldehyde resin in terms of production and application, melamine-formaldehyde resin is tougher, stronger, and offers superior resistance to moisture, heat, chemicals, electricity, and scratching.

Thermosetting polymers, also known as amino resins, have great value-added features such as low density, transparency, thermal stability, high gloss, and light fastness.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report, HURRY!!! –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7499

Which Market Changes are Expected to Benefit Melamine Formaldehyde Suppliers?

“High Consumption of Melamine Formaldehyde in Construction Industry as Concrete Plasticizer”

The construction industry’s rapid expansion is a major driver boosting the melamine formaldehyde market growth. It is employed in the construction of high-rise skyscrapers and other long-lasting constructions as a concrete plasticizer.

When combined with wood waste products, which are frequently utilised in the construction industry, helps to meet green building criteria. As a result, an increase in the construction industry is likely to boost melamine formaldehyde market growth.

“High Demand for Melamine-formaldehyde Resins from Furniture Industry”

The wood and furniture sector is a key consumer of melamine-formaldehyde resins, and the worldwide melamine-formaldehyde resins market is likely to rise in tandem with that of the wood and furniture industry.

Get Customization Copy (Save 40% on Country & Region Specific Reports) : https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7499

Key Takeaways from Melamine Formaldehyde Market Study