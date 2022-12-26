Global Hole Opener Is Expected To Expand At A CAGR of 4.2% By 2032 | Fact.MR Study

The global hole opener market was valued at US$ 1.5 billion at the end of 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.32 billion by 2032.

The United States hole opener market is expected to reach US$ 827.1 million by 2032.

North America accounted for close to 40% of the global market share at the end of 2021 and is expected to remain a leading market for hole openers over the coming years as well. Overall, revenue from the sales of hole openers accounts for nearly 1% of the global oil & gas drilling market.