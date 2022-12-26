Demand for Mooring Connector Equipment Is Forecast To Reach US$ 749.2 Million By 2032

The global mooring connector equipment market size is valued at US$ 428.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 749.2 million by the end of 2032, expanding a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Demand for mooring connector equipment is expected to grow steadily as there has been rapid development of technology-improved drilling and production capacity in rigs and vessels, supporting production and exploration activities in deep and ultra-deep-water regions across the world.

Mooring systems are composed of mooring lines, wires, anchors, and links, and provide anchorage to floating vessels, ships, and platforms over water. Development of offshore oil & gas resources has spread to deep water and ultra-deep-water areas in recent years. The offshore industry is largely responsible for the development of open-sea mooring technologies.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Mooring shackles are likely to reach a market share of 34.5% by the end of 2032.

By application, mobile offshore drilling units (MODU) are likely to progress at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

Demand for swivels is predicted to grow 1.6X by 2032.

Single point anchor reservoirs (SPAR), under application, will generate an absolute opportunity US$ 35.3 million over the decade.

Based on region, demand for mooring connector equipment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% in North America.

Market Developments

Market growth strategies involve new product launches, product innovation, product up-gradation, research & development, geographical expansion, partnerships, and collaborations. Companies associated with the marine industry are constantly into product modification of mooring connector equipment through channelizing their capital and resources.

Market participants are improving their brand presence through collaboration activities. Market frontrunners have captured significant market share through robust distribution networks. Long-term partnerships among mooring equipment manufacturing companies has enabled manufacturers to generate consistency in demand.

For instance :

On 12 May 2022, Acteon announced that it had developed a reliable solution to install large monopoles, which will deliver complete foundation installation campaigns.

On 7 June 2022, DCL MOORING & RIGGING launched high-performance synthetic slings that will fulfill customers’ requirements and meet their short delivery schedules for mooring operations.

Key Companies Profiled

Acteon Group Ltd

DELMAR SYSTEMS & VRYHOF

Mooring Systems Inc

Offspring International Limited

Saxton Marine

VICINAY MOORING CONNECTORS

Key Segments in Mooring Connector Equipment Industry Survey

Mooring Connector Equipment Market by Equipment Type : Mooring Shackles Bow Shackles Forelock Shackles Dee Shackles Swivels Ball Swivels Chain Swivels Anchor Handling Swivels Float Swivels Installation Swivels Mooring Links H Links Standard H Links Inverted H Links Embedded H Links M Links Y – Links K – Links U – Links Connecting Links Kenter Type Pear Shaped C Type Clamps Wire Rope Clamps Chain Clamp Hang-off Clamps Mooring Sinkers

Mooring Connector Equipment Market by Application : Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODU) Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessels (FPSO) Floating Production Systems (FPS) Single Point Anchor Reservoirs SPAR) Submerged Turret Production (STP) Buoys Other



Questionnaire answered in the Mooring Connector Equipment Market report include:

How the market for Mooring Connector Equipment has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Mooring Connector Equipment on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Mooring Connector Equipment?

Why the consumption of Mooring Connector Equipment highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

