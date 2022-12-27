M.D. Massey’s New Urban Fantasy Novel, Druid’s Gamble, Releases On Kindle Unlimited

Austin, Texas, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — M.D. Massey, author of Druid’s Gamble, is thrilled to announce the release of his fourth and final book in the Trickster Cycle urban fantasy series. Druid’s Gamble is a heist thriller, action-adventure tale, fantasy novel, and time travel story all rolled into one electrifying conclusion to this epic saga.

M.D. Massey’s Druid’s Gamble is the final installment in his Trickster Cycle urban fantasy series, which has already captivated readers with its action-packed escapism and engrossing visuals. As the fourth and final book in the series, Druid’s Gamble is sure to satisfy fans of this engaging tale of time travel and magic.

In Druid’s Gamble, our heroes have finally come together—the ancient magician who can time travel and the druid who wants to save his order from extinction—but they’re still facing an impossible task: breaking into the impenetrable Vault of the Gods.

“My readers have been with me since the very beginning,” Massey said. “For them, it’s been a long road—but one worth taking! I’ve been lucky enough to have their support over the years as they’ve followed Colin through the previous three books in The Trickster Cycle; now it’s time for them to see how it all ends.”

Massey has had plenty of fans join his ranks in the decade since he released his first novel. He hopes that those who haven’t yet read any of his work will find Druid’s Gamble to be an electrifying introduction to his urban fantasy books!

