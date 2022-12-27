More Students Sign Up for Future Pro USA’s Services to Secure USA Sports Scholarships

London, UK, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Students in high schools are aware of the benefits they get by migrating to the United States for college education. The globally recognized universities, the choice of academic disciplines they offer, and the scholarships that make education more affordable, are the top factors that attract young learners to America.

To improve their chances of winning a soccer or golf scholarship in the US, many of them have become the clients of Future pro USA – a recruitment agency that has already enabled hundreds of students to get high amounts in bursaries. These students get to join colleges of their choice and actively participate in sports.

The trainers at Future Pro USA understand that sports scholarships demand a lot of hard work because the competition has turned global. Scholars from all over the world apply for these grants, and preference is given to the ones who have consistent performance records in both sports and studies.

Future Pro USA is known for building personalised pathways for its clients’ success – it includes deep planning of their recruitment journey, and constant support to achieve both athletic and academic goals. The agency identifies best-fit programs, the divisions and colleges that match the student’s athletic abilities, academic strengths, resource offerings and career planning.

This year, the agency welcomed a high number of new students who were ready to get evaluated for their skills and get interviewed by the coaches making selections for their colleges. Future Pro USA’s trainers conduct comprehensive assessments in fields, and also record videos of matches so that students too can make note of their own strengths and weaknesses.

When the videos of games and live matches are shown to the coaches from multiple American colleges, some students may receive scholarship offers from more than one institution. This gives them additional advantages to choose the discipline they want to pursue, along with the scholarship that funds a part of their education and lodging expenses.

The students who have already used Future Pro USA’s services happily recommend it to their friends and family. Paul Jones, a graduate who recently returned to the UK for the holidays says, “I was admitted to a top ranking college in Florida after getting an attractive soccer scholarship for which I thank Future Pro USA. Now that I have already completed my graduation program, I have also applied for post-graduate course. Participating regularly in tournaments was the best part of my college journey and I will recommend Future Pro USA to anyone who aims to move to the United States for university education.”

About Future Pro USA

Founded by David Bainbridge, Future Pro USA Ltd is a recruitment agency that supports young UK athletes who are determined to achieve athletic and academic success in United States of America. David has graduated from Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina. Besides studying for his degree, he captained his university team and enjoyed a wonderful 4 year experience.

His own poor experience with some UK agencies – that had promised to get him a US scholarship but did not do so despite an upfront payment – inspired David to start his own organisation. At Future Pro USA, clients pay only half of deposit at the beginning of any program and 50% balance when the company starts the Visa process. The organisation is helping students secure scholarships in soccer, golf, tennis, swimming and few other international sports.

Future Pro USA Ltd & Future Pro USA Soccer Ltd

ID Center

RTC Business Park,

London Road,

Derby

DE24 8UP

www.futureprousa.com

Phone: 01332 416414

