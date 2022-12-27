African-American Inventors Matter: Jessie Drummers’ BreakBoard Aquatic© Going Places with Michael “Boogaloo Shrimp” Chambers

With new ambassador Michael “Boogaloo Shrimp” Chambers, Breakboard Aquatic is aiming to make it to the Olympics as a water sport.

New York, USA, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Breakboarding is gaining momentum as a new water sport based on the famous invention, the Breakboard Aquatic by Jessie Drummer. Breakboarding also has a new ambassador, who is none other than Michael “Boogaloo Shrimp” Chambers, the American dancer and actor famous for his role as “Turbo” in the iconic movies, “Breakin’” (1984) and “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo”.

Jessie Lee Drummer is riding on the success of his invention, and moving on a worldwide sports historical journey to success. The global water sports industry is estimated to reach $350+ billion by 2031, and new and emerging sports are going to have a good time! Jessie is also the first African-American inventor to wholly own (100 percent) an entire sport!

Who can forget the jaw-dropping, broom breakdance act of “Turbo” (played by a young Michael “Boogaloo Shrimp” Chambers) on a lonely night in front of a department store. The scene was even re-enacted with the start recently and shared on YouTube (the store is now a tattoo parlor). Boogaloo Shrimp loves to breakboard and here is a video of the star doing his class act.

Breakboard featuring the iconic celebrity, legend and movie star Michael “Boogaloo Shrimp” Chambers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMpZGBaBrDk

“Breakboarding sport is definitively different, definitively challenging and definitively beautiful,” says Michael “Boogaloo Shrimp” Chambers.

If Breakboarding becomes a new Olympic sport, it will be no surprise. This fun, imaginative and cool skateboard that lets the rider turn and wiggle on top, is now listed in the New York Times best-selling book, “What Color Is My World – The Lost History of African-American Inventors,” authored by NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (NBA’s all-time leading scorer, six NBA championship titles, six MVP awards).

The world of water sports will get only more exciting and fun when Breakboard Aqua enters the pools and the seas.

Breakboarding also has important historical, cultural and social roots. It is a Black invention, and aims to create a fresh, strong and competitive sport entertainment experience and positive representation in an uncharted landscape.

Jessie Drummer is a former footballer and inventor of BreakBoard and BreakBoard Aquatic. His dream is to see the BreakBoard Aquatic feature in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. His invention combines skateboarding with breakdance and even turns it into a water sport.

What is BreakBoard Aquatic? It is a skateboard on steroids! Water sports get a new life when players ride on a breakboard aquatic that makes them spin around while floating across the waters. The breakboard that lets the rider spin around is just the stuff for imagination! Once can dance and act on the breakboard not only in the waters, but also on snow. The swivel disc at the center takes skateboarding to the next level or dimension.

“I created the Breakboard Aquatic and the Breakboard on wheels to help youngsters imagine new possibilities, have fun and challenge themselves to a new dimension of freedom while on a skateboard. It is also an invitation to those who are creative, and the breakdancers, the b-boys and b-girls and anyone who loves to explore the world in a new style,” says Jessie Drummer.

The original Breakboard was invented in 1980, and shown to children in Compton, a place that badly needed a healthy, clean and fun sport to engage the young and growing minds and keep them away from harm. It went on to attract the attention of the Whitehouse. Rap star Snoop Dogg admired the invention. It was a way to help children stay active, healthy and hone their talents, something the Whitehouse noted in their email response.

“We know that your work with BreakBoard will contribute to meeting this challenge and will continue to provide a great program for students. We very much enjoyed reading about your work and are glad to see that you have the support of your state and local leaders”, says the letter from the Whitehouse to Jessie Drummer.

The BreakBoard Aquatic could be seen in the Paris 2024 Olympics if more and more people realize its potential and adopt it in their daily fitness routines, and promote it as a fun, competitive water sport.

Watch on YouTube: BreakBoard Aquatic & Snow Whirling/Spinning Sport: youtube.com/watch?v=pRWDcySIAFA

Media contact:

Jessie Drummer

Email: isbejessie@gmail.com