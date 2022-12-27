Luminary Software’s Experienced Web Designers in Regina Offering Responsive Websites for Non-Profits

Saskatoon, SK, 2022-Dec-28 — /EPR Network/ — Luminary Software, the Regina web design agency that has created a niche for itself in the digital marketing domain is inviting not-for-profit organizations to get their official websites built by its team.

With its expertise in creating responsive web portals that work seamlessly across browsers and screen sizes, Luminary Software uses refined technologies to develop, design and test websites. It takes particular care to see that the fonts and colors used, the content display, and the site navigation are in sync with the nature of the organization.

What’s more, Luminary Software employs user-friendly content management systems – particularly WordPress – to make it simple for organizations’ marketing teams to upload new updates on to their platforms.

Websites for non-profits usually also have sections for volunteer registrations and donations that can be made online. Security and end-to-end encryption are therefore chief elements to make these portals trustworthy. Luminary Software always uses secure sockets layer (SSL) on such sites to ensure that the data exchanged between visitors and the organization cannot be breached by hackers.

Luminary Software also monitors the performance of all the websites it builds to check that they keep performing optimally under different loads of traffic. Any issue that disrupts the functioning is promptly addressed.

The non-profit enterprises that need to scale their websites with more sections and / or additional content can also consult Luminary Software for appropriate solutions. The company has a team of experienced content developers to add blogs, thought leadership articles, whitepapers, infographics, images, and videos to digital portals to make them more informative and engaging for target audience.

As Luminary Software also provides white label services, it readily undertakes web design and development projects from other companies – these include website building and revamping tasks for non-profits.

Even though a number of AI-assisted website builders are now in use, they cannot replace the human touch and personalization that practiced web design agencies provide to their clients. And that is why Luminary Software continues to win awards and appreciations for its work.

In the words of a client, “I am not a very tech-savvy person and needed web design experts to build the official digital marketing portal for my family-owned business. The team at Luminary Software is very friendly and professional. It gave me a product that was beyond my imagination. I will continue to use their online marketing solutions in future and do recommend the team to others.”

About Luminary Software Corp

Based in Saskatoon, Luminary Software is a digital-first marketing company offering a range of web marketing solutions across industries. With in-depth knowledge of website design and development, search engine optimization and social media optimization technologies, it builds portals that are easy to navigate and convey unique brand image.

The company helps its clients to capitalize upon digital transformation with an innovative approach to graphic design and SEO content management. It keeps up with changing search engine algorithms to ensure the best rankings for customers’ websites. Working for businesses of all sizes including startups, Luminary Software tailors its services to their actual needs and helps them achieve measurable returns on web marketing.

Contact

Luminary Software

112-116 Research Drive

Saskatoon, SK S7N 3R3

Email – sales@luminary.software

Phone – (306) 992-3216

Website – https://www.luminary.software/

###