Advanced Composites Market to Witness Growth at 9.2% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2030

Advanced Composites Industry Overview

The global advanced composites market size was valued at USD 31.73 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing demand for the product in the aerospace and defense industry and sporting goods is expected to drive the market for advanced composites. Advanced composites materials also known as advanced polymer matrix composites are lightweight materials with high strength and modulus to elasticity. These products are manufactured using fibrous material embedded in different resin matrices. These advanced materials are widely utilized in aerospace and defense, automotive, marine, and wind energy sector.

U.S. exhibits one of the robust manufacturing bases for aerospace and defense equipment. Thus, it is expected to witness a notable demand for advanced composites, as the aerospace and defense equipment are witnessing a rapid application penetration of the said materials as they reduce the weight of the equipment resulting in enhancement of their performance. The growing demand for advanced composites in manufacturing turbines is expected to have a positive impact on the market for advanced composites. Increasing installations of wind turbines globally are likely to be a contributing factor for market growth. The utilization of carbon and glass advanced composites in the industry is expected to augment demand over the forecasted period.

The application of advanced composites is growing in several industries including sporting goods, marine, and construction. However, the high cost of the product is expected to restrain the market growth. Automation coupled with the utilization of expensive high-performance resins increases the cost owing to which the demand for the product is declining. The market for advanced composites is characterized by integration across manufacturing stages to distribution channels of the value chain. The integration of manufacturing and distribution channel creates a cost advantage. The market is highly competitive owing to the presence of a large number of established manufacturers and suppliers globally.

Advanced Composites Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the advanced composites market based on product, application, and region:

Advanced Composites Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Aramid Fiber Composites Carbon Fiber Composites Glass Fiber Composites

Advanced Composites Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Aerospace & defense Automotive Wind energy Sporting goods Others

Advanced Composites Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Advanced Composites market include

Toray Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke Ten Cate NV

Teijin Limited

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Group

Cytec Solvay Group

Owens Corning

E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

Huntsman Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

WS Atkins plc

AGY Holdings Corp.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Plasan Carbon Composites

Strata Manufacturing

