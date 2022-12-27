Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Industry Overview

The global essential oils & plant extract for livestock market size were valued at USD 2.62 billion in 2021 and are anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for the product is anticipated to be driven by its wide usability as a catalyst that helps in preventing various diseases as well as improving the feed digestion, vitamin intake, and rate of weight gain.

The global essential oils & plant extracts for the livestock market are highly competitive owing to the presence of a number of market participants globally. These companies compete with each other to gain a competitive advantage based on product innovation, raw material procurement, nutritional value, advertising & promotion, convenience, and prices. Manghebati SAS, Indian Herb Specialties Pvt. Ltd., and Olmix S.A., among others, are some of the major manufacturers in the marketplace.

The supportive regulatory scenario, which bans the use of antibiotics in the U.S. and a few countries in Europe, is expected to open growth opportunities for replacement products such as amino acids, acidifiers, enzymes as well as natural or herbal extracts including essential oils as growth enhancers in the global market. This has benefitted market growth in the past years and the trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Plant extracts mainly comprise vitamins, micro minerals, fatty acids, peptides, oligosaccharides, and proteins. They generally belong to the classes of derivatives of flavonoids and isoprene. Plant extracts such as capsicum, cinnamon, and clover benefit animals in terms of average daily gain, and improved feed conversion rates. Moreover, feeding natural extracts to cows is known to restrict dairy farm odors and the overall feed costs.

Popular essential oils include spearmint, lime, cloverleaf, lemon, peppermint, citronella, eucalyptus, mint, corn, and orange. Hence, the production of these oils is subject to the respective raw materials. The choice of essential oils and plant extracts to be used depends on livestock manufacturers. The choice mainly is based on the intended animal diet, type of livestock, and applications.

Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global essential oils & plant extract for livestock market report based on product, form, function, livestock, and region:

Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) Essential Oils Plant Extracts

Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) Liquid Solid

Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) Gut Health Immunity Yields Others

Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) Cattle Feed Poultry Feed Swine Feed Aquatic Feed Others

Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Essential Oils & Plant Extract For Livestock market include

Manghebati

Indian Herbs Specialties Pvt.Ltd.

Orffa

Herbavita

Herbarom Laboratoire

Olmix S.A.

Panagro Health & Nutrition

Provitim

Phytosynthese

Trouw Nutrition Hifeed BV

DSM N.V.

Novus International, Inc.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Danisco

IDENA SAS

Joh. Vogele KG

Delacon Biotechnik GmbH

Sensnutrition

Laboratoires Phode

Amorvet Animal Health Pvt.Ltd.

BENEO GmbH

