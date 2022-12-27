Mining Chemicals Outlook to 2030: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Mining Chemicals Industry Overview

The global mining chemicals market size was valued at USD 10.15 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030.

This growth is attributable to a growing demand for minerals in various end-user industries such as electronics, medical equipment, paints & coating, and others. According to the World Bank article published in March 2020, the production of minerals like graphite, cobalt, and lithium will grow by 500% by 2050, due to the growing demand for clean energy technologies. Thus, increasing demand for minerals boosts the demand for mining chemicals in the market. The demand for the product in North America is primarily driven by the increasing mining operations and mineral production in the U.S. and Canada.

The coal industry is the key end-user of the product as it is highly reliable on coal for generating electricity. In the U.S., over 19.3% of electricity was generated from coal in 2020, as per the data by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

In the coming years, digital mines are likely to utilize evolving digital technologies such as the Industrial Internet of things (IIoT). Purposively placed sensors that are connected to the internet can be used for the collection of data from mines in real-time. They help in improving the efficiency of operations, reduce costs, and enhance safety. They also help in eliminating injuries and fatalities caused by high-energy environments. These factors are expected to create new opportunities for the mining industry over the forecast period

Raw materials such as nitric acid, mercury, sulfuric acid, cyanide, lead, and uranium are used for the production of mining chemicals. These are highly harmful and toxic to human beings and the environment. As a result, they are regulated by several regulations by the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH); Industrial Chemicals Act; and OSPAR Convention.

Mining Chemicals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mining chemicals market report based on the ore type, application, and region:

Ore Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons, 2018 – 2030) Powder Gold Ore Type Iron Ore Type Copper Ore Type Phosphate Ore Type Others Ore Type

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilotons, 2018 – 2030) Mineral Processing Explosives and Drilling Water Treatment Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand; Volume, Kilotons, 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Mining Chemicals market include

AECI Mining Chemicals

BASF SE

Ashland

Dow

Kimleigh Chemicals SA (Pty) Ltd (PTY) LTD

Cytec Solvay Group

Arkema

Clariant

Nowata

Kemira

Shell Chemicals

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Solenis

Sasol

