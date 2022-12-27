Agriculture Analytics Market Future Landscape To Witness Significant Growth by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Dec 27— /EPR Network/Agriculture Analytics Market anticipated to grow 1.5x by the end forecast period with a CAGR of over 14.65% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030).

The high cost of gathering precise field data is one of the major restraining factors for the AI in agricultural market. AI technology requires efficient farming tools, high initial investments, and skilled and knowledgeable farmers or growers, making the farmers apprehensive about using this technology to gather the precise field data.

The lack of awareness in technology is the major restraining factor for the adoption of digital agriculture, especially in developing countries. The use of technology, infrastructure & connectivity, network coverage, internet access, and affordability are some of the basic conditions that is required for the use of digital transformation of the agriculture and food sector

Agriculture Analytics Market Segmentation:

Agriculture Analytics Market, by Component

Solution

Services

Agriculture Analytics Market, by Application Areas

Farm analytics

Livestock analytics

Aquaculture analytics

Others (Orchid, Forestry, and Horticulture)

Agriculture Analytics Market, by Farm Size

Large Farms

Small and Medium-Sized Farms

Agriculture Analytics Market, by Deployment Modes

Cloud

On-premises

Based on the region, the agriculture analytics market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America holds the largest agricultural analytics market share. Asia Pacific is further estimated to dominate the global continues delivery software market during the forecast period.

Agriculture Analytics Market, by region

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia Slovenia Slovakia The Netherlands Belgium Norway Denmark Czech Republic Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Vietnam The Philippines Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Major market players covered in the Agriculture Analytics Market:

IBM

SAP SE

Trimble

Monsanto

Oracle

Accenture

Iteris

Taranis

Agribotix

Agrivi

DTN

Conservis Corporation

DeLaval

FBN

Farmers Edge

GEOSYS

Granular

Gro Intelligence

Proagrica

(Note: The list of the major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Competitive Landscape:

Established companies in the market with a major market share

Emerging players who are growing rapidly

New Entrants and Prominent Startups

Competitive Product Benchmarking

Product Development Matrix

Regional Research Reports Analytics Key Takeaways:

Growth prospects

SWOT analysis

Key trends

Key data-points affecting market growth

Objectives of the Study:

The agriculture analytics market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Agriculture Analytics Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Flexible Delivery Model: