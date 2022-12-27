Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market Growth Opportunities Highlighted During Forecast Period 2022 to 2030.

Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Industry Overview

The global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market size was valued at USD 1.88 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4% from 2022 to 2030.

The growth of the market can be attributed to the advantages offered by GaN semiconductor devices over silicon devices. Silicon materials have been used for manufacturing electronic devices such as smartphones, computers, cameras, and televisions. However, the slowdown in potential innovative properties of silicon created an opportunity for GaN semiconductor devices, which are 100 times faster than silicon. The advantages offered by GaN over silicon devices include higher energy efficiency, lower costs, and faster device speed, among others.

The growing number of electric vehicles worldwide is anticipated to drive the market. This is because GaN enables automakers to reduce vehicle charging time, improve cost efficiency, increase power density, and enhance driving range. Various companies are thereby making efforts to provide GaN systems for Electric Vehicles (EV). For instance, in November 2021, GaN Systems, a GaN power semiconductors provider, announced its partnership with Universal Scientific Industrial Co., Ltd (USI), a subsidiary of ASE Technologies. The partnership was aimed toward developing GaN power modules for the EV market.

Various GaN semiconductor device manufacturers receive funding from venture capital companies, which helps them to enhance their offerings and market position. For instance, in November 2021, GaN Systems, a power chip maker, announced that it raised USD 150 million in a funding round. The company used this funding to accelerate the adoption and innovation of GaN technology across its consumer, automotive, industrial, and enterprise markets. Additionally, in February 2021, Cambridge GaN Devices, a fabless semiconductor company, raised USD 9.5 million in a Series A round. The company used the funding to expand its GaN product portfolio.

The demand for GaN in 5G multi-chip modules is growing for energy-efficient mobile networks. Therefore, various semiconductor companies are making efforts to integrate GaN in 5G multi-chip modules. For instance, in June 2021, NXP Semiconductors announced the integration of GaN technology into its multi-chip module. The use of GaN in multi-chip modules increased the efficiency to higher than the company’s previous module.

The growing shipments of robots worldwide are also expected to drive the market. GaN is used for servo drives for motion control and robotics. According to the statistics provided by the International Federation of Robotics, there will be an increase in yearly robotic unit sales from 465 thousand units in 2020 to 584 thousand units in 2022. The increasing need for automation in the manufacturing process and advancements in technology are some of the factors expected to drive the sales of robot units over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights

December 2021 : Microchip Technology Inc., a microcontroller manufacturer, announced the expansion of its GaN RF power device portfolio with new discrete transistors and MMICs.

Key Companies Profile

Some prominent players in the global Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductor devices market include:

Cree, Inc.

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

GaN Systems

Infineon Technologies AG

NexgenPowerSystems

NXP Semiconductor

Qorvo, Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

