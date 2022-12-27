Disinfectant Spray Market Future Trends With Research 2030

Disinfectant Spray Industry Overview

The global disinfectant spray market size was valued at USD 9.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.

A rise in hospital-acquired infections such as central line-associated bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, catheter-associated urinary tract infections, hospital-acquired pneumonia, and ventilator-associated pneumonia is expected to have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing focus on adopting a healthy and hygienic lifestyle is anticipated to boost market growth further.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the disinfectant spray industry. The outbreak of COVID-19 has created extensive demand for disinfectant spray across hospitals, nursing homes, and households. Companies have been responding positively to the crisis by increasing the supply of disinfectant sprays and offering it through both offline and online mediums, as household consumers preferred online shopping over offline, owing to safety concerns.

An increase in demand for disinfecting air and surface due to the presence of coronavirus across the globe is one of the major factors driving the market for disinfectant sprays. In April 2020, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Centers for Disease Control released a list of disinfectant sprays that were effective against COVID-19 and guidance for disinfecting public spaces, workplaces, businesses, schools, and homes, and falls in line with the Opening up America Again guidelines, that promoted the adoption of disinfectant sprays across North America.

Furthermore, according to the CDC, in the U.S. alone, HAIs (Hospital Acquired Infections) account for an estimated 1.7 million infections and 99,000 associated deaths each year, out of which, 32% are UTIs, 22% are surgical site infections, 15% are lung infections, and 14% are bloodstream infections. Among these, UTI is one the most common HAI diagnosed among patients, for which strict rules have been authorized by governments around the world. With the rise in hospital-acquired infections across the globe, there is a rise in demand for disinfectant spray to reduce such infections.

The online B2C distribution channel has significantly changed the shopping habits of people as it offers benefits such as doorstep delivery, easy payment methods, heavy discounts, and the availability of a wide selection of disinfectants on a single platform. Key players in the market for disinfectant spray are increasingly launching e-commerce websites in large lucrative markets owing to the rising internet penetration and increasing propensity of mobile shopping among consumers.

Market Share Insights

March 2021: Clorox Company partnered with Cleveland Clinic and CDC to offer disinfectant sprays and best practices for cleaning and disinfecting to a number of U.S.-based clients, such as United Airlines, Uber Technologies, Inc., Enterprise Holdings car rental brands and transportation services, and AMC Theatres. This helped the company in expanding its consumer base across North America.

Clorox Company partnered with Cleveland Clinic and CDC to offer disinfectant sprays and best practices for cleaning and disinfecting to a number of U.S.-based clients, such as United Airlines, Uber Technologies, Inc., Enterprise Holdings car rental brands and transportation services, and AMC Theatres. This helped the company in expanding its consumer base across North America. November 2020: 3M, launched TB Quat disinfectant spray that has been approved by EPA for kill claims against the virus that causes COVID-19. The aim of this was to help 3M enhance its product portfolio

3M, launched TB Quat disinfectant spray that has been approved by EPA for kill claims against the virus that causes COVID-19. The aim of this was to help 3M enhance its product portfolio October 2020: Procter & Gamble launched Microban 24 Sanitizing Spray, a disinfectant spray approved by EPA for use against COVID-19 virus. This helped the company in expanding its product portfolio.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global disinfectant spray market include

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Ecolab Inc.

Procter and Gamble

3M

Gojo Industries Inc.

Whiteley Corporation

Kimberly- Clark

C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Medline Industries

Clorox Company

