Metals In Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Development Status Report 2030

Metals In Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Industry Overview

The global metals in electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size was valued at USD 1.4 billion in 2021 and are expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.2% from 2022 to 2030.

An increase in the global demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and favorable government policies for developing EV charging infrastructure are driving the market. The requirement for charging stations is rising in order to normalize the utilization of EVs as any other fuel-driven vehicle. This in turn has augmented investments as the EV drivers should be safeguarded that charging stations are in close proximities. This in turn is expected to augment the consumption of metals that are crucial raw materials in the charging infrastructure for EVs.

The U.S. is among the leading consumers of the market for metals in electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The market growth is mainly attributable to the increase in the production of EVs in the country. In 2021, the U.S. President introduced a USD 2 trillion infrastructure bill in which he prioritized a national EV charging network, promising to install at least 500 thousand devices in the country by 2030. Furthermore, in December 2021, the National Electric Highway Coalition was formed by over 50 key electric companies in the U.S., which came together to develop a fast-charging network for EVs in the U.S. by end of 2023. These companies have invested over USD 3.0 billion in projects related to electric transportation and charging infrastructure.

Other economies such as Brazil and India are also expected to invite large investments. For example, Kazam, an IOT-based company plans to install 1 lakh charging stations in India by 2023. Furthermore, the EV charging infrastructure in Brazil received a push through numerous proposals from the Efficient Electric Mobility Solutions program. A charging station consists of housing, switch and fuses, a control and operating system, and an electricity meter. These components require metals, for example, the housings require aluminum or steel, and the electrical components make use of critical metals. As a result, growing investments in the EV industry across different economies are expected to accelerate the consumption of metals over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights

November 2021: Modison Metals Limited announced expanding itself into EV charging infrastructure and BESS in India. The company will sign an MoU with RENERA and LDrive LLC (L-Charge), which are Russia-based battery storage firms and EV charger manufacturers, respectively.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global metals in electric vehicle charging infrastructure market include

Alcoa Corporation

CODELCO

Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Glencore

JSW

KGHM

Norsk Hydro ASA

Rio Tinto

Rusal

