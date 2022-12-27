Stroke Post Processing Software Market Research by Key Types and Major Application 2030

Stroke Post Processing Software Industry Overview

The global stroke post processing software market size was valued at USD 143.1 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Stroke is a time-critical condition, where every minute is sensitive. Stroke post processing software enables frontline physicians to make faster and more confident decisions regarding patient treatments and transfers. The software platforms offer stroke patients better treatment outcomes.

The implementation of stroke post processing software aids in reducing door-to-door-out time and helps patients achieve functional independence. In the initial stages, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market due to uncertainty as many healthcare services were shut down or restricted as precautionary guidelines to curb the spreading of the infection. However, the market conditions recovered due to the critical nature of the stroke.

The AI-based system helps stroke specialists to identify large vessel occlusions, enabling patient referral and transfer procedures to start sooner. The adoption of stroke post processing software facilitates the delivery of efficient pathways, makes faster treatment decisions, and achieves better outcomes for patients. Technological advancements, especially in the field of healthcare IT solutions, have significantly increased the adoption of software by healthcare providers while also mitigating the risk of complications post-stroke. With the availability of guiding software, stroke care professionals have gained the ability to collect and assess stroke data to make better treatment-related decisions.

The stroke post processing software provides more comprehensive pictures with synced data, which aids in the detection of the stroke’s effect or progression and enables clinicians to make faster clinical decisions. Hence, to improvise quality and updates, investing in it can have a tremendous impact on the market growth. Government regulations that promote the overall adoption of healthcare IT solutions to improve healthcare outcomes act as a major strengthening factor for the market in both developed and developing regions. Well-defined laws and regulations require the companies to protect the patient data to safeguard the privacy rights of the consumers.

Market Share Insights

October 2021: The healthcare vertical of General Electronic Company partnered with Circle Neurovascular Imaging to provide scientifically verified AI-driven solutions to improve acute stroke treatment.

: Viz.ai’sAI-powered stroke care software received CE approval, indicating that it complies with European health, safety, and environmental protection regulations for items marketed inside the European Economic Area. May 2021: Medtronic Inc. and Viz.ai announced their partnership that will be expanded to include Europe, the Middle East, and Africa in the distribution of Viz.ai’s “lifesaving” (AI) software platform for stroke (EMEA).

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global stroke post processing software market include

Brainomix

Ai, Inc.

General Electric Company

ISchemaView, Inc.

Siemens

