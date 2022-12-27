Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market Revenue Drivers, Business Opportunities and Growth Analysis

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Dec 27, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Emission Test Equipment Industry Overview

The global automotive emission test equipment market size is expected to reach USD 971.9 million by 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.09% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for automotive emission test systems is estimated to increase owing to stringent regulations associated with vehicle exhaust emissions and soaring need for regular periodic technical inspections (PTI) that are aimed at regulating gaseous emissions from exhaust vehicles. Rising concerns to limit adverse environmental effects caused by passenger and light-duty vehicles are also expected to drive the automotive emission test equipment market over the forecast period.

The emission test equipment segment held the largest share in the automotive emission test system market in 2018. It is likely to maintain its dominance in through 2025, on account of surging demand for testing equipment worldwide, especially from automobile manufacturers. Furthermore, the emission test services segment in the automotive emission test system market is a developed business sector across the U.S. and EU member nations. The growth of the segment can be attributed to increasing demand for service centers owing to emission targets mentioned by governments of EU countries.

Automotive Emission Test Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive emission test equipment market based on solution, emission equipment, and region:

Based on the Solution Insights, the market is segmented into Emission Test Equipment, Emission Test Software, and Emission Test Services.

The emission test equipment segment led the automotive emission test equipment market and accounted for more than 47% of the global revenue in 2020.

The emission test services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028 owing to increasing emphasis placed on reducing releases of greenhouse gases by passenger and light-duty vehicles , especially in developing countries such as China and India.

, especially in developing countries such as China and India. These services help in ensuring that vehicle exhaust systems are operating within standard norms and limitations through periodic technical inspection. Rising adoption of service business, particularly across developing nations, is also contributing to the growth of the segment.

Based on the Emission Equipment Insights, the market is segmented into Opacity Meters/Smoke Meters, and Other Vehicle Emission Test Equipment/Components.

The other vehicle emission test equipment/components segment led the market and accounted for more than 84% of the global revenue in 2020. The segment anticipated to maintain its dominance through 2028.

The growth of the segment can be attributed to rising demand for automotive emission test systems by a large number of automobile manufacturers across the world. Advancements in vehicle emission diagnostic systems such as onboard diagnostic tools are also supplementing the growth of the other segment.

The smoke meters segment is projected to experience a CAGR of 3.26% during the forecast period. The demand for smoke meters is rising in vehicle emission test system market as they are used to detect and measure smoke emitted from diesel engines.

Automotive Emission Test Equipment Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

This system is intended to provide analysis and collection of exhaust data from various sources, which include non-road mobile machinery or vessels and light- and heavy-duty vehicles. Likewise, Snap-on Incorporated introduced a new emission analyzer. The DGA5000 product was designed for modern workshop and is available as a diesel analyzer or standalone gas analyzer and as a combined unit. The analyzer allows measuring oil temperature and vehicle RPM.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global automotive emission test equipment market are:

Opus Inspection

Gemco Equipment Ltd

TÜV Nord Group

CAPELEC

HORIBA, Ltd.

Applus+

SGS SA

AVL LIST GmbH

TEXA S.p.A.

