Pharmaceutical Packaging Market To Grow 2.2 Times By 2029

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has forced several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations in order to gradually recover from the losses they will incur in the coming years.The organic chemical industry has halted production . and raw material supply shortages.
The report offers actionable and valuable market insights for pharmaceutical packaging. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details of the current scenario of the market across various regions, as well as historical data and forecasts for the market. The report also includes information on sales and demand for the Pharmaceutical Packaging market across various industries and geographies.
Key Points of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Research
- Plastics and polymers will double during the forecast on the back of increasing adoption of sub-segments such as polypropylene in sustainable packaging practices.
- Pharmaceutical primary packaging is expected to double from 2019 to 2029.
- Contract packages will show 2.4x growth by the end of the forecast. This is due to the prevalence of strategic partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and packaging manufacturers.
- The North American pharmaceutical packaging market will exhibit 1.8 times growth during the forecast period. A growing geriatric population coupled with health-conscious millennials opting for preventative care positions the region as a major shareholder of total market value.
“Sustainability is key to the growth of the pharmaceutical packaging market. Governments are actively influencing packaging and product labeling practices and frequently introduce regulations. MR Analyst
Manufacturers that use sustainable materials on a large scale
Aluminum foil packaging increases traction from pharmaceutical products such as tablets and capsules. A good recycling rate enables the widespread adoption of aluminum foil packaging. Trends such as convenient dosing and increased product information create demand for additional product features and innovations in how pharmaceuticals are packaged. Reducing your carbon footprint should be your number one priority. Manufacturers can initiate recycling initiatives such as in-store recycling where consumers return used inhalers and other devices. Biologics and other customized pharmaceuticals trends will spread niche pharmaceutical packaging during the forecast period. Market players should keep an eye on the development of these trends to take advantage of profitable growth opportunities.
Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments
The global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, product type, application and region.
Prioritize the research and development of sustainable materials and become an important market imperative
The pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented due to the presence of companies operating in the region. Research and development of materials and packaging technology is a top priority for all manufacturers.
Concerns over global warming due to excessive packaging waste are prevalent, and stringent regulations have been introduced in many countries.
Therefore, manufacturers are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their global footprints and add disruptive packaging advancements to their product portfolios.
Major Players in Pharmaceutical Packaging market are:
- Amcor Plc
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- Aptar Group Co., Ltd.
- Pharmaceutical Plastics Group
- Gelesheimer AG
- Shot AG
- Owens Illinois
- West Pharmaceutical Service Co., Ltd.
- Very Global Co., Ltd.
- WestRock Company SGD SA
- International Paper Company
- COMAR LLC
- CCL Industries Co., Ltd.
- Vetter Pharma International.
Key questions answered in the study of Pharmaceutical Packaging Market report:
More Valuable Insights on Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
In its new report, Fact.MR provides an unbiased market analysis of pharmaceutical packaging, pharmaceutical packaging sales and demand, and analyzes forecast statistics for 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections based on various criteria.
