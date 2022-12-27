Global Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems (ASRS) Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 24 Billion By 2032

Market players in automated storage and retrieval systems business have mainly opted for growth oriented strategies which includes implementation rate of automation technology. In addition, branding and continuous technical advancements in the aforementioned technology hits the top position in their priority list. These strategies are helping the global players to expand their regional footprint and garner maximum market share thus providing technical advantage.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top service providers of automated storage and retrieval systems positioned across regions, implementation growth, and speculative technological growth in the recently published report.

Daifuku North America’s owned subsidiary, Wynright Corporation expanded its operational facilities in Hobart, by 2021 end with an aim of manufacturing intelligent material handling framework.

In 2019, Japan’s Daikfuku wholly owned Vega Automation Corporation with an aim to update warehouse infrastructure in India.

Vanderlande Industries delivered its first ever ADAPTO shuttle based AS/RS system being its largest automated storage and retrieval system ever sold to Leroy Merlin in 2021.

