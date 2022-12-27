Demand For 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Is Grow At An Impressive 43.6% CAGR Through 2032

The global 5G fixed wireless access market is estimated to secure US$ 121 Billion by 2032, with a whopping CAGR of 43.6%. The market is projected to hold a market value worth US$ 3.3 Billion in 2022.

The market is expected to garner absolute dollar growth of US$ 117.8 Billion by 2032. Expansion of the market can be attributed to the growing adoption of modern technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M). Also, increasing application of millimeter-wave technology for 5G fixed wireless access is anticipated to augment the 5G fixed wireless access market size in the forecast period.

Prominent Key Players Of The 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Survey Report:

Nokia

Samsung Electronics

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Ericsson

Mimosa Networks, Inc.

Key Segments Profiled in the 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Offering : 5G Fixed Wireless Access Hardware 5G Fixed Wireless Access Services

Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Operating Frequency : SUB-6 GHz 5G Fixed Wireless Access 24 GHz-39 GHz 5G Fixed Wireless Access Above 39 GHz 5G Fixed Wireless Access

Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Demography : 5G Fixed Wireless Access in Urban Demography 5G Fixed Wireless Access in Semi-Urban Demography 5G Fixed Wireless Access in Rural Demography

Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Application : Residential Commercial Industrial Government

Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market by Region : North America Europe APAC MEA Latin America



Competitive Analysis

Players in the global 5G Fixed-Wireless Access market are taking various initiatives to strengthen their position in the market. Continuous efforts are taken by players to offer unique services. With such efforts, the global market for 5G Fixed Wireless Access is anticipated to be highly competitive. Some recent developments in the region are:

Increasing Adoption of Modern Technologies such as the Internet of Things and Machine-to-Machine to Boost the Market

In June 2021, Ooredoo and Nokia introduced super-fast and reliable 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access throughout Oman.

and introduced super-fast and reliable 4G and 5G Fixed Wireless Access throughout Oman. In August 2021, Ericsson announced a partnership with Mediacom Communications to extend broadband in rural America through FWA. The Ericsson RAN solutions allow Mediacom to offer FWA high-speed internet services up to nine miles from each tower location. In return, it will enable Mediacom to cost-effectively offer broadband to thousands of underserved homes in businesses in rural communities.

