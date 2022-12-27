Global Sales of Industrial Ventilation Fan Is Rising At A CAGR of 7% By 2032

Global industrial ventilation fan market revenue totalled US$ 1.05 Bn in 2021. The global market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.2 Bn by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 7%. Demand for axial fans is set to accelerate with the top 5 providers holding 52.2% market share by 2032.

As per the latest analysis by Fact.MR, industrial ventilation fan market share is close to 35% of the global ventilation fan market size. As industrial ventilation fans have a wide spectrum of use cases, they are significantly installed across the world owing to their unmatchable attributes.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The industrial ventilation fan market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 2.2 Mn at the end of 2032.

On the basis of product type, demand for axial fans and centrifugal fans is likely to increase at a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period.

Analysis on mounting type reveals that, demand for wall-mounted and ceiling-mounted fans is likely to expand at CAGRs of 7.9% and 6.6%, respectively.

Segmentation on the basis of flow rate reveals that, the below 100 CFM segment is poised to expand at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The East Asia region is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 225 Mn in 2032 over 2022.

“Growing HVAC industry is likely accelerate the installation of industrial ventilation fan across industrial manufacturing and automotive companies,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Prominent Key Players Of The Industrial Ventilation Fan Market Survey Report:

Continental Fan Manufacturing Inc.

Ebara Corporation

Elta Fans

Ferrari Ventilatori Industriali S.p.A

Formula Air

Helios Ventilation

Maico Gulf

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

MZ Aspiratori S.p.A

New York Blower Company

Panasonic Corporation

Volution Group Plc.

Segments Covered in Industrial Ventilation Fan Industry Analysis

Industrial Ventilation Fan Market by Product Type: Axial Industrial Ventilation Fans Propeller Industrial Ventilation Fans Tubeaxial Industrial Ventilation Fans Vaneaxial Industrial Ventilation Fans Centrifugal Industrial Ventilation Fans Forward Inclined Blade Fans Radial Blade Fans Backward Inclined Blade Fans

Industrial Ventilation Fan Market by End Use: Industrial manufacturing Carpentry Glass Manufacturing Paper Manufacturing Milling Brick Manufacturing Textile Manufacturing Agriculture Others Oil & Gas Automotive F&B Processing Chemicals Others

Industrial Ventilation Fan Market by Mounting: Wall-mounted Industrial Ventilation Fans Ceiling-mounted Industrial Ventilation Fans

Industrial Ventilation Fan Market by Flow Rate: Below 100 CFM Industrial Ventilation Fans 100-250 CFM Industrial Ventilation Fans 250-500 CFM Industrial Ventilation Fans 500-750 CFM Industrial Ventilation Fans Above 750 CFM Industrial Ventilation Fans



For More Premium Insights, Check out the Link: Heat Pump Market Forecast by Product Type (Air Source, Water Source Heat Pumps, Ground Source Heat Pumps), by Rated Capacity (Up to 10 kW, 10–20 kW, 20–30 kW, & Above 30 kW), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), & by Region – Global Insights 2022 to 2032 Winning Strategy Manufacturers of industrial ventilation fans are operating under high operational costs. Costs of resources used to maintain their presence or existence are very high in this industry. New entrants are likely to gain a lot if they function by keeping their operating costs at low levels from the point of starting their business. Manufacturers already present in business can cut their costs from three sources, i.e., fixed costs, variable costs, and semi-variable costs. Reduced operational costs will provide an opportunity for them to enhance their profitability.

