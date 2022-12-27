Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Is Anticipated To Register A Positive CAGR of 4% by 2032

The critical infrastructure protection market has garnered a market value of US$ 137.8 Billion in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 4% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 204.2 Billion. Increasing stringent government regulations aiming at increasing the adoption of critical infrastructure protection (CIP) solutions have helped propel the growth of the market in various regions.

The growing threat of cyber-attacks and security breaches to physical systems is leading to the growing requirement to protect OT networks across the globe in the coming years, which is boosting the growth of the critical infrastructure protection market across the globe.

Changing Government Regulations will Boost Demand for Critical Infrastructure Protection in the Market

Increasing adoption of cutting-edge technology by businesses and the need to create new milestones for the critical infrastructure security and cyber security sectors are driving market growth. A rise in the need for mitigation of incidents impacting critical infrastructure of regions and nations is also driving growth in the CIP market. In addition, the increasing need for sophisticated, reliable, and cost-effective infrastructure protection systems is expected to present lucrative remuneration opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Industrial, production, IT, and transportation disruptions significantly impact a country’s economic stability and security in the market. In recent years, a number of governments have implemented laws and policies to establish cybersecurity standards for protecting critical infrastructures as part of federal laws and policies in various regions.

Prominent Key players of the Critical Infrastructure Protection market survey report:

  • Johnson Controls
  • Hexagon AB
  • Thales
  • Raytheon
  • Airbus

Key Segments Covered in Critical Infrastructure Protection

  • By Component
    • Solution
      • Hardware
      • Software
    • Services
      • Professional Services
      • Managed Services
  • By Solution
    • Physical Safety and Security
      • Physical Identity and Access Control Systems
      • Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems
      • Video Surveillance Systems
      • Screening and Scanning
      • Others
        • Cybersecurity
        • Encryption
        • Network Access Controls and Firewalls
        • Threat Intelligence
        • Other Cybersecurity Solutions
  • By Vertical
    • Financial Institutions
      • Fire Fighters
      • Law Enforcement
      • Other First Responders
    • Government, Defense
    • Transport and Logistics
      • Highways and Bridges
      • Railway Infrastructures
      • Sea Ports
      • Airports
    • Energy and Power
      • Power Generation
      • Power Grids
    • Commercial Sector
    • Telecom
    • Chemical and Manufacturing
      • Chemicals
      • Heavy Engineering Manufacturing
    • Oil and Gas
      • Upstream
      • Midstream
      • Other Verticals

Digital Experience Platform Market Analysis By Component (Platform & Services) By Deployment Type (On Premises & Cloud based Digital Experience Platform) By Vertical & By Region – Global Market Insights 2022-2032

Questionnaire answered in the Critical Infrastructure Protection Market report include:

  • How the market for Critical Infrastructure Protection has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Critical Infrastructure Protection on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Critical Infrastructure Protection?
  • Why the consumption of Critical Infrastructure Protection highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

