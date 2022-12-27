Global Sales of Electronic Design Automation Is Expanding At A CAGR of 7.8% Over 2032 |Fact.MR Study

The global electronic design market was valued at US$ 12.5 Billion in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 13.5 Billion in 2022, experiencing a Y-o-Y expansion of 8%. Across the 2022-2032 forecast period, the market is projected to increase at a 7.8% CAGR, securing US$ 28.6 Billion by the 2032 end.

The global electronic design automation market is expected to procure an absolute dollar growth of US$ 15.1 Billion until 2032. The market is projected to have flourished at a growth rate of 8.3% from 2015 to 2021. While the U.S market is anticipated to secure the forefront position, garnering US$ 9.3 Billion by 2032, China is likely to value US$ 2.1 Billion by 2032. The cloud-based segment is expected to dominate the market by deployment mode while recording a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022-2032.