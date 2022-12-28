Automotive Tinting Film Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Tinting Film Industry Overview

The global automotive tinting film market size was valued at USD 3.65 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to progress at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The market is expected to be driven by the growing automotive industry across the globe, especially in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and Central & South America. The inclination of consumers towards personal safety from harmful sun rays and protection of expensive interiors of luxury cars are among the factors that are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. The demand for passenger vehicles has seen an upsurge in developing economies on account of rapid urbanization, increasing working population, and rising disposable income.

COVID-19 had a negative impact on the market in 2020. In the event of the pandemic, automotive production units were temporarily shut down due to the government-imposed lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases. Manufacturing of some plastic feedstocks has been drastically reduced, which had a substantial impact on the automotive tinting film market.

Laws regarding tinting in various countries are expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in respective countries. Some countries such as the U.S. have exemptions if drivers or passengers are affected by certain medical conditions such as lupus, sunlight allergy, photosensitivity, and melanoma. The ban in India on window tinting is anticipated to have an adverse effect on market growth.

A few manufacturers in the market are adopting initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions and strategies such as acquiring divisions of other competitors to enhance their product offerings. Key players have been focusing on the development of new products, thereby increasing their market penetration. For instance, in January 2020, Solar Gard, a global player in window tinting technologies announced the debut of ShengJia, a new paint protection brand in China, as well as a crucial Asian automobile marketing collaboration. The alliance is expected to boost the company’s position in the Asian automotive industry.

Technological advancements such as the advent of bio-based polyester films coupled with the increasing purchasing power of consumers are expected to fuel product growth. Furthermore, rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of automotive tinting films along with the rapid recovery of the automotive industry is anticipated to boost product consumption in the global demand during the forecast period.

The limitations concerning Visible Light Transmission (VLT) are expected to act as a restraint for the market. Window tinting in automobiles reduces the VLT through car windows. Low visibility can lead to cases of theft or accident, especially during the night.

Raw materials used to manufacture the product plays a significant role in the quality of the window films produced. Major players are continuously working on innovative processes for thin coatings, more effective methods of double & triple glazing for high glare reduction percentage, and blocking of UV rays. The global players have a strong distribution network worldwide and offer the most economically priced films to customers. TintFit Window Films Ltd. won the Best Nationwide Window Film Supply & Installation Business Award 2021.

Automotive Tinting Film Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global automotive tinting film market report based on vehicle type, application, and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2030) Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2030) Windows Windshields

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Automotive Tinting Film market include

3M

Eastman Chemical Company

TintFit Window Films Ltd.

Avery Dennison Israel Ltd. (Hanita Coatings RCA Ltd.)

Johnson Window Films, Inc.

GLOBAL WINDOW FILMS

Madico, Inc.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation

TWF

Armolan

NEXFIL

Solar Screen International SA

Huper Optik USA

