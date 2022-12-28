Synthetic Paper Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2022-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 28, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Synthetic Paper Industry Overview

The global synthetic paper market size was estimated at USD 1026.9 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The market is expected to grow significantly due to the inclination of consumers towards eco-friendly and recycled packaging. Synthetic paper is produced from synthetic resins that are extracted from petroleum. Exceptional properties offered by the material such as resistance against tear, chemical, moisture, and oil, along with better heat sealability, printability, and high strength is providing it an edge over the conventional paper. It is extensively used in industries, such as packaging, food and beverages, consumer goods, transportation, and pharma goods.

The U.S. is one of the key markets for synthetic as the increasing awareness regarding the use of environmentally friendly products is expected to propel the use of synthetic paper over vinyl in the coming years. Digital printing is expected to pave the way for new opportunities for the product over the forecast period. The global pandemic outbreak led to the imposition of lockdown restrictions by governing authorities across various economies to curb the spread of the virus. This in turn led to several impacts on retail sales of goods along with a brief halt in transportation and logistics. As a result, it led to a short-term dip in demand for synthetic paper in the year 2020.

Synthetic paper is a good printing medium for indoor advertisements, posters, banners, and other photo printing. The special layer of coating on synthetic paper makes the image more colorful and attractive. In addition to good printability, the synthetic paper also exhibits resistance against chemicals, grease, folding, and heat. This makes it suitable for use in the development of toxic-free thermoforming products for food packaging as well as stationery such as holders and covers.

The market leaders are doing extensive research and development to reduce the cost of synthetic paper production, which would strengthen the synthetic paper market share in the paper industry. In addition, governments across various economies are increasing their efforts to increase sustainability across various industries thus looking for alternatives to reduce waste and increase recyclability. This trend is further expected to positively influence the market for synthetic paper over the forecast period.

Synthetic Paper Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global synthetic paper market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Synthetic Paper Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) BOPP HDPE PET Others

Synthetic Paper Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Label Non-Label

Synthetic Paper End-use Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Hand Tags Medical Tags Others

Synthetic Paper Non-Label End-use Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Packaging Documents Others

Synthetic Paper Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Synthetic Paper market include

Formosa Plastics Group

SIHL Group

B&F Plastics, Inc.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd.

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Granwell Products, Inc.

Transcendia, Inc.

Valéron Strength Films

Toyobo Co., Ltd.s

TechNova

