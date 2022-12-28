Dropshipping Market Size, Trends, Scope and Growth Analysis to 2030

According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Dropshipping Market size was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to an increase in preference for online shopping coupled with the rising trend of cross-border e-commerce trade. Hence, the rise in demand for dropshipping services is predominantly influenced by the growth of the e-commerce industry. Dropshipping involves selling products through online stores where the retailers do not keep a stock of goods. The retailer transfers the customer orders and shipment details to the manufacturer or wholesaler, who then ships the goods directly to the customer.

Smartphones have revolutionized online shopping with numerous mobile applications to make the experience easy and convenient for consumers. Rising smartphone penetration, coupled with increasing consumer disposable income, is contributing to the growth of the e-commerce market, thereby driving the demand for dropshipping services.

Global Dropshipping Market Analysis

The report analyzes the global dropshipping market’s current trends and future estimations. The report also includes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges faced by vendors in this market. In addition, the report analyzes these factors impact on the market’s growth over the forecast period. To evaluate the market size, the global market research report considers the revenue generated from the sales of Dropshipping products. In addition, the market breakdown data for each component, deployment model, organization size, industry, and regional market are provided in the report.

The dropshipping market report thoroughly analyzes detailed macro-micro economic factors, segmental and regional market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth quantitative and qualitative assessment of the segmental/regional market outlook considering the market players’ presence in the respective region/country and segment. The finalized version of the research report also includes the conclusion and recommendation section specific to the buyer of the report.

Dropshipping Market Segmentation

Global Dropshipping Market Segment Percentages, By Product Type, 2021 (%)

  • Toys, Hobby, & DIY
  • Furniture & Appliances
  • Food & Personal Care
  • Electronics & Media
  • Fashion

Global Dropshipping Market, By Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Dropshipping Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Competitor Analysis of the Global Dropshipping Market

The report also provides an analysis of leading market participants, including:

  • Key companies Dropshipping revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)
  • Key companies Dropshipping revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Dropshipping sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Dropshipping Market Players –

  • Inventory Source
  • ecomdash
  • Orderhive
  • SmartyDrop
  • Cymbio
  • easync
  • PriceYak
  • Dropified
  • DSMTool
  • Oberlo
  • enVista Drop Ship
  • Dsco
  • AliDropship
  • Doba
  • Etail
  •  DropShip
  • Aveeto
  • Volusion

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Dropshipping Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PESTEL Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

Benefits of purchasing this report:

  • We have a easy delivery model, where you can suggest changes and customize the report’s scope and table of content as per your needs and requirements
  • The 20% of the customization in this market are offered free of charge with the purchase of any license of the report
  • You can also directly share your query purpose for this report while requesting to sample request or buying this study
  • 130+ pages in the PDF printable format and Editable Excel Sheet
  • Free 60 Days Analyst support to explain your feedback during post-purchase
  • Conclusion and recommendation to assist in implementing the report’s benefits at the ground level

