EV Traction Motors Grew At A CAGR Of More Than 10% Between 2022 And 2032

The EV Traction Motor Market's historical development, present state, and predicted future are all thoroughly examined by Fact.MR, along with the factors promoting this growth.

The study begins with a quick review of the EV Traction Motor Market and its classification.

Key Segments Covered

Motor Type Permanent Magnet Synchronous EV Traction Motors (PSM) Asynchronous EV Traction Motors (ASM)

Voltage Ratings High Voltage EV Traction Motors Low Voltage EV Traction Motors

Vehicle Type Traction Motors for Electric Vehicles Traction Motors Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles Traction Motors Mild Hybrid Vehicles Traction Motors Full Hybrid Vehicles



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global EV traction motor market to surge 9x from 2021 to 2031

Plug-in hybrid vehicles to register maximum demand, contributing 45% of revenue

EV traction motors with high voltage ratings to surpass US$ 4 Bn in revenue by 2031

U.S. is predicted to grow at a CAGR of more than 30% over the projection period.

China to be the fastest growing market, clocking a whopping 33% value CAGR

“As countries race towards achieving carbon neutrality targets by curbing automotive emissions, e-mobility is acquiring significant popularity, which is bound to broaden prospects for EV traction motor manufacturers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

The following are the insights for each vendor:

SWOT analysis of the company profile

first-hand market data

Gross margin, cost, and revenue as a percentage of market

What information does the study on the EV Traction Motor Market offer its reader?

Based on geography, product type, and end use, the EV Traction Motor Market is segmented.

comprehensive analysis of the market’s current circumstances, downstream demand, and antecedent raw materials

Each player in the EV Traction Motor Market will take part in joint ventures, R&D initiatives, acquisitions, and product launches.

The use of the EV Traction Motor Market is subject to rules set forth by the government.

Impact of contemporary technology on the worldwide EV raction Motor market, including social media platforms, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence

All market participants will benefit from the following findings and conclusions established in the study about the EV traction motor industry:

Information on new laws, how they affect big businesses, and the size of the EV Traction Motor Market

The most recent market research on EV traction motors examines the market’s drivers, trends, and determining factors in great detail.

EV Traction Motor Market main trends research and shifts in consumer preferences in significant industries.

Demand and consumption for a variety of goods are changing in the EV Traction Motor Market.

Funding from important investors is based on important elements that are global in scope.

Additional investment opportunities exist across a variety of technology and product or service sectors.

Information in-depth and a competitive study of the market for EV Traction Motor Market, a significant market player Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

EV Traction Motor Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

In the EV Traction Motor Market research, questionnaire responses include:

How has the market for LED outside lighting for vehicles expanded?

What are the current and projected regional market sizes for EV Traction Motor Market?

What opportunities and obstacles exist in the market for EV Traction Motor Market?

Why is the market for EV Traction Motor Market the most active in this area?

Which year is anticipated to see segment surpass segment?

