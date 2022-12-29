Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Traffic Road Marking Coatings Industry Overview

The global traffic road marking coatings market size was valued at USD 4.92 billion in 2021 and is projected to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing spending on infrastructure development for constructing new highways and focusing on repair & maintenance operations are expected to be the key driving factors for the global market. The industry is not only associated with new road construction activities but also with existing maintenance businesses, which drives the demand for repainting.

The market has witnessed increasing investments in intelligent street marking systems and machines that help in recording the driver speed, driving conditions, and temperature while communicating it to the vehicle’s sensor system. Paint is widely used for travel lanes, loading zone, and parking space markings. Thermoplastic coat, which is also known as hot melt marking, is gaining advantage owing to its properties, such as longevity and retro-reflectivity.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market

Preformed polymer tape is a cold-applied plastic sheet used for marking traffic lanes, crosswalks, and stop bars. Epoxy is a reliable and economical solution, which consists of a pigmented resin base and a catalyst. Such coating type is preferred over plastic material owing to its low cost and highly reliable features. Manufacturers are coming up with initiatives to develop temperature-sensitive paints, which can withstand adverse environmental conditions, such as snowfall and heavy rains.

Rising demand in the markings for public and private parking spaces is expected to boost the market growth. Regulatory bodies across the globe are continuously formulating guidelines to improve road safety. While a well-established regulatory structure is already present in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, emerging economies are still working toward enhancing the framework to ensure road safety and maintenance.

Despite considerable supply chain instability during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, several road maintenances and building projects increased due to reduced traffic. Aside from road building, the crisis and flight reductions provided a chance to evaluate runway construction windows. For example, in May 2020, Auckland Airport declared intentions to capitalize on the opportunity created by traffic restrictions during the pandemic to forward its runway pavement replacement project.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Paints, Coatings & Printing Inks Industry Research Reports.

Coating Equipment Market – The global coating equipment market size was estimated at USD 16.62 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The global coating equipment market size was estimated at USD 16.62 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2022 to 2030. Persulfates Market – The global persulfates market size was valued at USD 808.16 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the traffic road marking coatings market based on product, type, application, and region:

Traffic Road Marking Coatings Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Paint Thermoplastic Preformed Polymer Tape Epoxy

Traffic Road Marking Coatings Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Permanent Removable

Traffic Road Marking Coatings Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) Road Marking Lines Road Marking Labels

Traffic Road Marking Coatings Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Traffic Road Marking Coatings market include

AutoMark Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Geveko Markings

Ennis Flint, Inc.

Crown Techno

Dow Inc

The 3M Company

Swarco

Order a free sample PDF of the Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter