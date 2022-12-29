U.S. And Mexico Metal Stamping Market Upcoming Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast By 2030

U.S. And Mexico Metal Stamping Industry Overview

The U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market size was valued at USD 51.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing demand from various industries such as Electric Vehicles (EVs), industrial machinery, and consumer appliances are the key growth drivers for the market. Consumer appliances are witnessing growth owing to rapid technological advancements. Rising preference towards precise metal components in the industry is benefitting metal stamping demand. Factors such as growing demand for smartphones, artificial intelligence, reducing prices of electronics, and replacement cycles are expected to augment the growth of the consumer appliances industry, and thus, drive demand for metal stamping across the forecast period.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the U.S. And Mexico Metal Stamping Market

The U.S. is among the leading consumers of metal stamping. Its growth in the consumer appliances industry is anticipated to propel at a faster rate owing to the rising demand for smartphones. The U.S. is one of the largest consumers of mobile phones in the world with more than 290 million active users, as of 2021. The growing adoption of EVs in the U.S. is projected to further drive the metal stamping market across the forecast period. Sales of EVs surged in the country and automotive industry giants are planning to begin manufacturing to cater to the rising demand. For instance, in November 2021, Hyundai Motor Group announced its plan to begin the manufacturing of Genesis GV70 EVs in the U.S. by 2022.

Growing demand for home appliances is further anticipated to propel metal stamping demand in the country. For instance, according to the United States Census Bureau, sales of household appliance stores increased by more than 7% from 2020 to 2021. The total sales in 2020 were USD 18,330.0 million whereas the sales were USD 19,757.0 from January to November 2021. Furthermore, investments in automation and robotics are anticipated to positively influence the market. For instance, in October 2020, Volkswagen’s passenger and commercial cars divisions ordered over 2,200 new robots for producing EVs at plants in the U.S.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports

Nanomaterials Market : The global nanomaterials market size was valued at USD 9.39 billion in 2021 and is expected to register at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

The global nanomaterials market size was valued at USD 9.39 billion in 2021 and is expected to register at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. Neodymium Market: The global neodymium market size was valued at USD 2.07 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Market Share Insights

November 2021

May 2021: General Motors decided to invest USD 40 million for the renovation and installation of new flexible fabrication machinery presses at its Pontiac stamping plant. This investment is to support EV production in the future.

Key Companies Profile

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market include:

ACRO Metal Stamping

Ford Motor Company

Goshen Stamping Company

Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co.

Kapco Metal Stamping

Magna International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc.

Oberg Industries

Pacific Metal Stampings, Inc.

Tower International

Order a free sample PDF of U.S. And Mexico Metal Stamping Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.