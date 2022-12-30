Advanced Ceramics Market Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Dec 30, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Advanced Ceramics Industry Overview

The global advanced ceramics market size was valued at USD 103.79 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing penetration of advanced ceramics in various applications, along with the growth in medical and telecom industries, is anticipated to augment market growth over the forecast period.

Advanced ceramic, also referred to as technical ceramic, offers improved magnetic, optical, thermal, and electrical conductivity. End-users have been able to reduce their production and energy costs with the help of advanced ceramics that provide high efficiency to end products. The Asia Pacific is a leading market for advanced ceramics in the world in terms of their consumption.

The demand for advanced ceramics in the U.S. is primarily driven by an increasing preference for lightweight materials in various industries. Rising production and consumption of these materials and components for the electrical and electronics sector owing to the growing requirement for uninterrupted connectivity, along with their use in flourishing electric vehicle (EV) and defense sectors, are expected to augment the market growth over the forecast period.

Rising market growth is leading to new product development, for example, in June 2021, Starfire Systems Inc. announced the release of Hafnium Carbide (HfC), a new addition to the family of silicon carbide (SiC) forming pre-ceramic polymers. HfC finds application in making ceramic matrix composite (CMC) and high purity powder, which are used in automotive applications for hypersonic and re-entry vehicles.

Furthermore, the rising popularity of 3D printing is propelling the need for advanced ceramics for making parts and components for high-performance applications. For instance, in November 2021, Tethon 3D announced its partnership with Fortify to produce technical ceramics for 3D printing. Such steps will aid market growth by opening new opportunities for the product in the aerospace, medical, and energy industries.

Advanced ceramics are extensively being used in EVs, which is further expected to propel market growth. For example, piezo-ceramic components act like sensors for electronic controls passing information on the engine’s operations. The information is received by electronic components based on ceramic substrates, which control motor management and safety systems like ABS, ASR, and airbag release. Thus, the rising production of EVs is anticipated to boost market growth over the coming years.

Home Appliances Glass Market – The global home appliances glass market size was valued at USD 7.32 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Advanced Ceramics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global advanced ceramic market on the basis of material, product, application, end-use, and region:

Advanced Ceramics Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Alumina Titanate Zirconate Ferrite Aluminum Nitride Silicon Carbide Silicon Nitride

Advanced Ceramics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Monolithic Ceramic Coatings Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs)

Advanced Ceramics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Electrical Equipment Catalyst Supports Electronic Devices Wear Parts Engine Parts Filters Bioceramic Others

Advanced Ceramics End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) Electrical & Electronics Automotive Machinery Environmental Medical Others

Advanced Ceramics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Advanced Ceramics market include

3M

AGC Ceramics Co., Ltd.

CeramTec GmbH

CoorsTek Inc.

Elan Technology

KYOCERA Corporation

Morgan Advanced Materials

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Nishimura Advanced Ceramics Co., Ltd.

Ortech Advanced Ceramics

Saint-Gobain

