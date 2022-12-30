Geotextiles Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2030

Geotextiles Industry Overview

The global geotextiles market size was estimated at USD 6.72 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period

Increased usage of geotextiles in a wide range of construction applications including roads, landfills, drainage structures, and harbors to enhance soil stabilization is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. The extended lifespan and cost-effectiveness of geotextiles, coupled with growing environmental concerns regarding soil erosion, are projected to drive the demand for geotextiles. Promotional policies and initiatives by regulatory bodies have helped increase awareness regarding the benefits of geotextiles, thereby positively impacting the market growth.

The increase in the usage of geotextiles in a wide range of construction applications in the U.S. such as drainage structures, harbors roads, and landfills with the purpose of enhancing the soil stabilization. In addition, the rise in adoption of the product owning to the extended lifespan and cost-effectiveness accelerate the market growth.

Woven geotextiles are manufactured from individual threads including fibrillated yarns, monofilaments, or slit films that are woven together to provide high load capacity for road construction applications. The long lifespan of these fabrics, coupled with their resistance to corrosion, drives their use for long-term applications.

In European economies such as Germany and U.K., manufacturers are required to comply with the stringent regulations established by governing bodies, which state the specific characteristics of the types of geotextiles and the applications they are most suitable for. The favorable regulatory framework for the application of these products, especially in erosion prevention applications, is likely to drive market growth.

The increased government spending on One Belt, One Road (OBOR) project in China is likely to have a positive impact on the infrastructural development in the country. The ample availability of usable land is expected to increase infrastructural activities in the country. The Chinese government has made considerable investments in infrastructure projects, which would subsequently drive the demand for geotextiles in the country.

Geotextiles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global geotextiles market on the basis of product, material, application, and region:

  • Geotextile Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)
    • Non-woven
    • Woven
    • Others
  • Geotextile Material Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)
    • Polypropylene
    • Polyester
    • Polyethylene
    • Others
  • Geotextile Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)
    • Road Construction
    • Erosion Prevention
    • Drainage
    • Others
  • Geotextile Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)
    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Central & South America
    • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Geotextiles market include

  • Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.
  • GSE Holdings, Inc.
  • NAUE GmbH & Co. KG
  • Officine Maccaferri S.p.A.
  • Low and Bonar PLC
  • Propex Operating Company, LLC
  • Fibertex Nonwovens A/S
  • TENAX Group
  • AGRU America
  • Global Synthetics
  • HUESKER Group
  • TYPAR
  • Machina-TST
  • Gayatri Polymers & Geo-synthetics

