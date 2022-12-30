Root Beer Market Competitive Landscape, Global Trends And Opportunities 2030

Root Beer Industry Overview

The global root beer market size was estimated at USD 728.1 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for low-alcoholic beverages, the rising popularity of root beer among millennials, and the growing foodservice market globally. The outbreak of Coronavirus disrupted the global root beer supply chain and distribution channel owing to the closure and restrictions on bars, restaurants, and hotels globally. According to the 2020 ProWein Business Report, the COVID-19 affected around 77% of hotels, with turnover declining by 60% across the sector, while restaurants saw sales decline by 91% by the end of 2020.

However, in some countries, the market has benefited from the lockdown and travel restrictions. Root beer is a North American drink that’s been traditionally made using the root bark of the sassafras tree. The drink is gaining popularity globally owing to its unique taste and less alcoholic content. Numerous companies, such as Keurig Dr. Pepper, Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC, and Dad’s Root Beer, are offering their root beer globally. Typical non-alcoholic root beer contains sassafras root bark, wintergreen leaf, honey or sugar, molasses, vanilla extract, and water. Some of the popular flavors in root beer are black cherry bark, sassafras, vanilla, wintergreen, sweet birch, cinnamon, acacia, anise, nutmeg, licorice root, and caramel. Also, it offers various health benefits.

July 2021: Warped Wing Soda Co. announced that it will be soon releasing a caffeine- & gluten-free non-alcoholic root beer.

Key Companies Profile

Some of the prominent players in the global root beer market include:

Keurig Dr. Pepper

Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC.

Blitz-Weinhard Brewing Co.

Dad’s Root Beer

Sprecher Brewing Co. Inc.

The Berghoff

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks

Whole Foods Market IP, L.P.

