Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Share, Reviews and Precise Outlook to 2028

Pet Meal Kit Delivery Services Industry Overview

The global pet meal kit delivery services market size was valued at USD 1.67 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising awareness among consumers related to personalized meal kits based on their pet’s profile and taste preferences, coupled with an increasing propensity to spend on pet food is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The global COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand for pet food including delivery services for the same. Primarily, countries, such as the U.S., India, Brazil, and the U.K., have witnessed a significant rise in the pet population, which has resulted in increased sales of such meal kits. Many service providers in the market have started offering both topper and full subscription plans along with discounted trials during the pandemic, which has providentially increased the demand from health-conscious pet owners.

The growing inclination towards dog adoption as a family companion is projected to propel the demand for dog meal kit delivery services. According to the 2021 – 2022 APPA National Pet Owners Survey, as of 2021, the number of households that owned a dog amounted to 69.1 million, while cat owners amounted to 45.3 million, which was a 9% increase since 2020. A rise in the pet population coupled with the need to provide fresh and healthy meals to these pets is anticipated to increase the demand during the forecast period.

A drastic rise in online purchases of pet consumables has been observed post-pandemic. According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics, approximately 90% of pet consumables sold in China were purchased through an online medium during 2020, which included pet meal kit delivery services. Also, the rising focus of key providers on shipping meals worldwide through their online platforms is anticipated to propel the adoption of these services across the globe.

Furthermore, according to the Association of American Feed Control Officials, pets, such as dogs and cats, have a minimum requirement of calorie intake along with basic nutrients based on their weight, activity, and health conditions. For instance, while a small-sized active dog requires approximately 320 calorie intake per day to stay healthy, a large dog could need as much as 1600 calories intake from their daily meals. As of 2020, nutrition deficiencies in pets have led to the demise of over 40% of pets including cats and dogs, across the globe.

Since, key companies offer customized meals, based on the pet’s overall profile and taste preferences, it becomes convenient for dog owners to measure their dog’s calorie intakes and ensure their wellbeing. Thus, the growing inclination of pet owners towards their pet’s health has resulted in a recent shift in consumer preference for customized meal kit subscriptions. Moreover, most service providers offer topper subscription services for pet owners who consider using meals on top of regular dry food. This makes the service more budget-friendly for the consumers, which resulted in the increased adoption of these services across the globe.

Market Share Insights

February 2020: PetPlate, U.S., announced that it closed USD 9.1 million in series A funding. The company announced to utilize its new funding to expand their product/service offerings that would include new ingredients, recipes for their meal kits, and expand their customer base by shipping products to more regions, such as Europe.

April 2018: Nestle Purina PetCare, an American subsidiary of Nestle group, acquired Tails.com to expand its reach in the market.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global pet meal kit delivery services market include

The Farmer’s Dog, Inc.

PetPlate

NomNomNow, Inc.

Ollie Pets, Inc.

Spot & Tango

Butternutbox

Kabo Labs

Lyka

Tailsco Ltd.

Lucky Dog Cuisine, Inc.

