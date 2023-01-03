Forskolin Market To Grow At 8.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Forskolin Industry Overview

The global forskolin market size was valued at USD 457.18 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for forskolin is driven by its inclusion in various end-use industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, healthcare, and cosmetics. With an increase in consumer preference for herbal, naturally-processed, and ayurvedic products, the demand for such commodities with significant medicinal value is expected to rise in the coming years. The global market has a high potential to grow as the product has a wide application scope in many industries as the main material for the production of medicines, healthcare, and fitness products.

Forskolin is extracted from the stems and roots of a plant from the mint family, named Coleus Barbara. Since ancient times, this plant was considered a medicinal plant because of its healing capacity. This plant has significant use in the Ayurveda industry and now is gaining importance in allopathy as well. The different levels of purity of the product have different applications associated with each of them. Low-purity materials are used in formulating dietary supplements, medium-purity materials are used in food and beverages and high-purity materials are used in the formulation of cosmetic products.

With the growing concerns about health and fitness, products with high medical usage gained importance and resulted in rapid growth in their demand. Most of the population around the globe is shifting towards herbal and ayurvedic commodities; thereby, driving the pharmaceutical and cosmetic market. Increasing global concerns about food security and quality resulted in the increased demand for adequate measures taken by the producers and manufacturers. Traditional herbal materials are replacing laboratory-based chemicals in the process of manufacturing medicines, cosmetics as well as food and beverages.

Food Antioxidants Market : The global food antioxidants market size was valued at USD 502.2 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Key Companies Profile

Some of the key players operating in the global forskolin market are:

Alchem International Ltd.

Nutra Green Biotechnology

Shaanxi Jiahe Phytochem

Glentham Life Sciences

Flavour Trove

Cymbio Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Alpspure Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

Bioprex Labs

