Ceramic Tiles Market Dynamics, Growth Prospect and Consumption Analysis till 2030

Ceramic Tiles Industry Overview

The global ceramic tiles market size was estimated at USD 355.31 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Growth in the construction of office spaces, shopping malls, lodging spaces, and other utility spaces across the globe is likely to ascend the demand for the products across the globe during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020, created a severe impact on the market owing to a halt in building and construction activities due to lockdown strategies imposed by the government across the globe to curb the spread. In addition, lockdown across major ceramic tile-producing nations also created disruption in the global supply chain of the product.

The market witnessed a substantial recovery in the latter half of 2020 and is expected to continue the same over the coming years on account of relaxations offered by the government in lockdown rules along with the reduction in the intensity of the pandemic. However, the threat of subsequent waves in the ceramic tiles producing nations is expected to restrict the market growth.

In the U.S., the demand for ceramic tiles is anticipated to accelerate over the projected period owing to increasing demand for single-family house constructions and strengthening residential replacement in the country. Regulations by the U.S. Green Building Council have mandated the use of eco-friendly construction materials, thereby positively influencing the industry growth.

Ceramic tiles are durable, rigid, and environment-friendly materials that comply with green building standards, and thus are gaining traction in flooring and walling applications. These products are commercially available in a wide range of colors, sizes, and textures, thus gaining consumer attraction for high-end flooring applications.

The ceramic tiles production industry is witnessing a rising trend of digital inkjet printing technology for the decoration of tiles. In addition, significant advances in print head design and ink formulation are further expected to enhance the penetration of the aforementioned technology in the market during the forecast period.

Key players in the industry are integrating with numerous service companies including graphic studios that aid in developing new graphics for the production of more aesthetically appealing tiles. In addition, it includes the suppliers of end line processing to finish the final product with cuts, grinding, and lapping.

The ceramic tiles are distributed majorly through intermediaries that include distributors, wholesalers, and big-box retailers. Moreover, distributors and retailers also collaborate with construction companies and glues and adhesive providers for tile installation, and also architects and designers to cater to the expectations of the end-use customers.

Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ceramic tiles market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Ceramic Tiles Product Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Glazed ceramic tiles Porcelain tiles Scratch free ceramic tiles others

Ceramic Tiles Application Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Wall tiles Floor tiles

Ceramic Tiles End-Use Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) Residential Commercial

Ceramic Tiles Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Sq. Meters; Revenue, USD Million; 2017 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Ceramic Tiles market include

ATLAS CONCORDE S.P.A.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Crossville Inc.

RAK Ceramics

Cerámica Saloni, Florida Tile, Inc.

Porcelanosa Group

Kajaria Ceramics Limited

Ricchetti Group

China Ceramics Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Monalisa Industry Co., Ltd.

Guangdong Newpearl Ceramics Group Co., Ltd.

Florim Ceramiche S.p.A.

