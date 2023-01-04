Visual Objects Recognized Binmile Technologies as a Top Software Development Company in India

Uttar Pradesh, India, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile Technologies was recently featured in the list of top software development companies in India by Visual Objects. To be listed on Visual Objects, Software Development Companies need to first have an outstanding profile at Clutch with credible company reviews, and ensure the company ranks on the Clutch research. The company is overwhelmed by the positive reviews from their loyal customers and look forward to further establishing themselves as a global leader in developing innovative development solutions.

Sana Ansari, Head of Marketing expresses her opinion –

“The relationship we build with our clients is what sets Binmile Technologies apart. We ensure that every one of our projects contributes to the success of our clients and thus offer undisputed attention to them, while continuing to follow a highly process driven, transparent approach. The inclusion on the list has encouraged us further for what we are doing and our commitment to each of our clients and projects, as well as our continued progress on our growth journey.”

About Visual Objects

Visual Objects is a sister website of clutch, the leading B2B research, ratings and reviews company. It’s a portfolio website that features work from top creative firms worldwide providing 100% accurate and credible information about the companies by examining their quality of service, testimonials, portfolio, and credibility. Visual Objects allows your company to see the work of creative agencies, development firms, designers and more. Visual Objects provides the resources you need to confidently choose the right software development partner, which is an essential step in any hiring decision.

About Binmile Technologies

With a focus on digitally transforming businesses and a culture that is passionate about innovation, Binmile Technologies is reaching milestones towards becoming the industry leader in the IT services industry. Over the years, they have developed digital products and solutions for 180+ global Independent Software Vendor (ISVs), Fortune 500 enterprises, and SMBs from the High Tech, BFSI, Healthcare, Education, E-Commerce, and Manufacturing businesses.

We have been a trusted technology partner to businesses for our Digital Product Engineering and Quality Assurances services along with actively extending ServiceNow development and implementation services to our clients. Binmile combines agility and speed of implementation with a focus to help industries alleviate software development concerns by employing a pragmatic and outcome-based approach.