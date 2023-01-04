WeSign introduces three variants of their virtual signature.

“Virtual signatures are now available in three new variants.”

USA, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — In this era of advanced technology, nobody wants to waste their time performing physical procedures because everyone wants a digitally enabled support system to complete their tasks because it’s less time-consuming and takes less effort. eSignature is one of the most time utilizing methods for performing tasks within a few seconds, which lightens our work pressure by consuming less time than the physical signature. WeSign now brings you the three new variants of eSignature, which are two because eSignature is another word for electronic signature:

Digital signature: – It is a secured and encrypted signature that works with eSignature and depends on PKI. We can think of it as a secured electronic fingerprint that proves the identity of a specific person. A digital signature is used for the security of a document. It’s usually authorized by trustworthy certified authorities that ensure the validity of that signature. Electronic signatures are less authentic and less secure than digital signatures.

Electronic signature: – This form of virtual signature is a secured and law-abiding wet link signature, but it is not embodying any standards of coding. It can be any design-like structure to justify the consent of a particular person by whom the document has been signed. eSignature is only used to verify a document. It is not validated by any certified authorities so generally, they are not authorized. Maybe it's easy to use but the authentication or security of an electronic signature is lesser than the digital signature.

Security and authentication differ between the two, but there isn’t much difference between them. Their purposes and authorization and their uses vary from each other. But yes, both of them are more secure than the physical signature and consume less time. There is also the possibility of tracing a digital signature.