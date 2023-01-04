Amerigo Scientific Launches HPL ELAREM™ Perform FD for Cell Culture

New York, USA, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distributor focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science communities, recently announced the launch of its new fibrinogen-depleted human platelet lysate-HPL ELAREM™ Perform FD, Research Grade, no heparin required. This research material is manufactured to meet the needs of basic research and development.

Cell culture is a versatile tool in life science research that enables the growth of eukaryotic or prokaryotic cells under tightly controlled conditions. These conditions typically include suitable vessels for culture media, reagents, antibiotics and antifungals, and gases. Factors affecting culture conditions need to be adjusted according to different cell types and experimental needs. Hence, Amerigo Scientific offers a variety of high-quality cell culture products to aid in this process, including cell culture sera, media, and other reagents.

This new ELAREM™ Perform-FD is a fibrinogen-depleted human platelet lysate of US origin. Human Platelet Lysate (hPL) is a cell culture growth supplement obtained from human platelets and contains a lot of human growth factors, including PDGF, bFGF, EGF, TGF-beta1, VEGF, and other cytokines and proteins, which can support excellent in vitro cell culture as they are capable of culturing various human cells, especially human MSCs, regardless of tissue source.

As a cell culture supplement, ELAREM™ Perform-FD supports in vitro expansion of various primary cells and cell lines. Moreover, it does not require the addition of heparin due to the depletion of fibrinogen. Thus, the application workflow is simplified. Trace amounts of xeno-free heparin may be present in human platelet lysates.

For Human Platelet Lysate FD, the heparin used in manufacturing is derived from porcine intestine and therefore is not xeno-free. It is noted that the ELAREM™ Perform-FD is for in vitro and manufacturing use only and is not intended for direct therapeutic applications. Thus, it supports in vitro propagation and maintenance of various human cell types. Additionally, it offers a cost-effective alternative to using serum-free media. In fact, the material is supplied in validated PETG NALEGENE bottles (25 mL, 100 mL and 500 mL), and each batch of ELAREM™ Perform-FD is produced from a large number of platelet units to ensure batch-to-batch consistency and enable reproducible conditions.

