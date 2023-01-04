CD BioSciences Introduces Additional Cell Death Solutions for Life Science Applications

New York, USA, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a US-based CRO serving the global life science research community, recently launched a comprehensive panel of research solutions covering all aspects of cell death studies, particularly oxeiptosis, from Mechanism Study, Phenotype Analysis, to Cell Death Characterization.

In multicellular organisms, cell death is the result of terminated cellular functions. Although, cell death can be caused by overwhelming damage, it is mostly triggered by specific signaling events. Thus, it is essential for maintaining tissue homeostasis and eliminating potentially harmful cells.

Cell death has been extensively explored in the past few decades. Characterized by distinct morphologies, apoptosis, autophagic cell death, and necrosis are considered the three main types of cell death. Meanwhile, they are executed through distinct but sometimes overlapping signaling pathways in response to specific stimuli.

Active cell death includes apoptosis, necroptosis, pyroptosis, ferroptosis, alkaliptosis, and oxeiptosis, which are tightly regulated by signaling pathways. Notably, oxeiptosis, a caspase-independent cell-death pathway, links the reactive oxygen species (ROS) sensing capacity of KEAP1 to a cell death pathway involving PGAM5 and AIFM1. Similar to apoptosis, oxeiptosis is anti-inflammatory when activated by increased intracellular ROS levels and upon pathogens encounter.

Programmed cell death is one of the best studied cellular responses to toxic signals and pathogens. Over the past few years, it has become apparent that the specific mechanisms of cell death have enormous implications at both the cellular and organismal level, highlighting the importance of sensors and pathways in this decision-making process. Although, ROS is known to be the central signaling molecule involved in multiple cell death pathways, the molecular mechanisms regulating differential responses and cell fates to different ROS levels are still not fully understood.

As a trusted CRO, CD BioSciences has provided comprehensive solutions covering all aspects of life science research, including but not limited to cell death studies. CD BioSciences has implemented various solutions for the investigation of cell death signaling pathways, covering Regulator Identification to identify gene regulators participating in a certain cell death signaling pathway; Mechanism Study to investigate into the mechanism of regulation of a certain regulator; Phenotype Analysis to analyze the cellular phenotypes regulated by gene/protein of interest; and Cell Death Characterization to identify and characterizing the types of cell death under certain conditions.

CD BioSciences is dedicated to assisting life science researchers focusing on cell death studies. For customers interested in more information regarding these cell death solutions or other signaling pathways, please visit CD BioSciences at https://www.cd-biosciences.com.

