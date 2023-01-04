Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center Offers Several Burial Options

Posted on 2023-01-04 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Antioch, California, 2023-Jan-04 — /EPR Network/ — Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center is pleased to announce that they offer several burial options to help individuals and families find the best solutions. Individuals can choose from traditional ground burial plots, mausoleum plots, and cremation nooks based on their preferences.

Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center understands that individuals have unique needs and desires for their burials. They recommend that individuals consider pre-planning their funerals to choose the options they want for their funerals. Pre-planning allows individuals to lock in today’s prices and pay for their funeral to alleviate stress and the financial burden on their families. When individuals don’t pre-plan, families can choose an option for burying their loved ones.

Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center offers a peaceful environment where families can host a funeral to remember their loved ones and visit often. The well-kept grounds provide a beautiful setting for families to find peace and comfort when visiting a loved one’s burial place.

Anyone interested in learning about their burial options can find out more by visiting the Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center website or calling 1-925-757-0658.

About Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center: Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center in Antioch, CA, offers cremation and funeral services for individuals and families. Individuals can pre-plan their funeral to make payments and alleviate the burden for their families. When families are left to plan a loved one’s funeral, they will work with compassionate team members who make the process as stress-free as possible.

Company: Holy Cross Cemetery & Funeral Center
Address: 2200 East 18th St.
City: Antioch
State: CA
Zip code: 94509
Telephone number: 1-925-757-0658
Fax number: 1-925-757-0660

