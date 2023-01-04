Ductile Iron Pipe Sales Across The Region Will Increase At A CAGR Of 3.4% By The End Of 2032

In 2022, the European market for ductile iron pipes was valued at US$1.16 billion. Sales of ductile iron pipes are predicted to grow in the region at a CAGR of 3.4%, reaching US$ 1.63 billion by the end of 2032.
The latest Fact.MR report on the Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market gives a 360-degree view of this market. It provides reliable data on drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market for Europe Ductile Iron Pipes . This aside, the report gives a clear idea on the demands and consumption of diverse products/services related to the growth dynamics of the Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market during the historical period of 2016 to 2021.
The report presents a thorough analysis of diverse avenues in various segments of the Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market during the tenure of 2022– 2032. It provides data on the Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market through various sections, such as key players, competitive landscape, opportunity assessment, regional segmentation, and application/ end-use analysis.
- Saint-Gobain PAM signed an agreement to divest its pipe business in China in 2021. The group is likely to sell around 67% of its Chinese pipe business to a consortium.
- Svobodny Sokol LLC began ductile iron pipe production for Hungary in 2020, for water supply.
Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of ductile iron pipes positioned across European countries, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.
- Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market By Diameter :
- DN 80 – DN 300 Ductile Iron Pipes
- DN 350 – DN 1000 Ductile Iron Pipes
- DN 1100 – DN 1200 Ductile Iron Pipes
- DN 1400 & DN 2000 Ductile Iron Pipes
- DN 2000 and Above Ductile Iron Pipes
- Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market By Application :
- Ductile Iron Pipes for Potable Water Distribution
- Ductile Iron Pipes for Sewage & Wastewater
- Ductile Iron Pipes for Irrigation
- Ductile Iron Pipes for Mining
- Others
- Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market By External Protection :
- Zn/Zn-Al + Bitumen/Epoxy Ductile Iron Pipes
- PE Ductile Iron Pipes
- PU Ductile Iron Pipes
- Ceramic Epoxy Ductile Iron Pipes
- Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market By Sales Channel :
- Direct Sales of Ductile Iron Pipes
- Indirect Sales of Ductile Iron Pipes
- Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market By Country :
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- U.K.
- Russia
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
Through This Report, Reader Gets Insights And Assessments On Following Aspects:
- Latest guidelines in important sectors influencing the overall demand in the Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market
- Detailed profiling of diverse companies operating in this market
- Important trends underlining high investments by top shareholders in diverse countries
- Shifting consumer preferences and latest trends in key industries
- Latest opportunities for investments in diverse technology and product/service types
- Varying demand and consumption of diverse product segments
The insights and estimations offered in this report are the output of consistent research by Factmr analysts. The unique approach and effective guidance offered in this report will help stakeholders to comprehend the growth dynamics of the Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market.
