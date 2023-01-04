Sales of Silyl Modified Polymers Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR of 4% By 2029

Driven by their cost-effectiveness and the synergy they offer between silane and polymer materials, the global silyl modified polymers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4% during the assessment period (2019 – 2029).

Efficacy of sustainable bonding solutions over a range of substrate materials will drive the demand of silyl modified polymers (SMP) in complex industrial and consumer goods designs. Additionally, reduced noise and vibration damping in the transportation sector and mechanical engineering tasks will increase the uptake of silyl modifiers polymers.

Demand for silyl modified polymers is expected to rise in the automotive and transportation industries as manufacturers are switching to plastics, composites, and nonferrous materials to reduce weight and build fuel-efficient vehicles.

Silyl Modified Polymers Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the silyl modified polymers market on the basis of type, end-use industry and region.

Type Silane-terminated polyether (SPE)

Silane-terminated polyurethane (SPUR) End-Use Industry Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

Southeast Asia & Oceania

MEA

