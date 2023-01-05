Hitachi AC Customer Care Services – All you have to know

Gujarat, India, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Hitachi Cooling & Heating India is a leading brand, in the air conditioning segment, in India. The brand owns over 5 million customers, which includes a huge chunk of the south Indian market. The cities such as Bangalore, Hyderabad, Pune, Kochi, and Chennai have high level humidity which generally affects the air conditioning. However, the brand continues to have a strong hold of its market share in the region by providing supreme product quality and an efficient post-sales service.

Striving for excellence at every step of its customer’s journey, the brand recommends regular periodic servicing and regular health check-ups. The customer-centric brand, therefore, commits to provide professional air conditioners maintenance services to ensure the finest functioning of its products. Like all electrical appliances, air conditioning units also experience natural wear and tear.

To ensure the perfect air conditioning experience for its customers, Hitachi Cooling & Heating India has constantly endeavored to facilitate its customers with superior quality, service facilities, and well-trained technicians to provide support. Below are a few initiatives taken up by the brand to provide the best customer care solutions:

Hitachi India Customer Care App

To solve customer issues promptly, it has its own service mobile app, Hitachi India Customer Care App. The app records and stores the Hitachi AC customer’s product details and servicing history. It lets customers connect with the company for after-sales services such as, service requests, manage the product’s AMC, register for warranty etc. When a customer submits a request for service through this application, it connects the customer with the relevant authorized service partner, ensuring that the service is provided in a timely manner.

To ease out the process the app can be downloaded from Google Play store and App store for Android and iOS mobile phones, respectively.

Mobile/WhatsApp & Email ID

The Hitachi AC Customers can reach out to the customer care helpline at 079-7141-4848 (Landline) or 756-788-4848 (Mobile/WhatsApp) or mail at customercare@jci-hitachi.com from the comfort of their homes to register for the service. Customers can get technical assistance for any model of Hitachi air conditioner. They can find Hitachi Cooling & Heating India service centers in their locations and the status of the repair, new offers, or request a demo installation for Hitachi air conditioners they recently purchased. The service is available between 9 am and 6 pm on all working days.

Care+ Initiative

The brand offers Care+: Hitachi Extended Warranty Program, which offers an opportunity for all Hitachi Cooling & Heating India customers to extend the standard warranty of the air conditioners up to 5 years. Benefits of the Hitachi Extended Warranty Program include a prolonged manufacturer’s warranty, covers all repairs & breakdowns, free preventive maintenance checks, and cashless customer service. Further, customers can reach out directly to the brand’s top management for any sort of issue with their service requests by utilizing its simple escalation matrix that ensures faster resolution. Customers can visit the brand’s official website to know more about Care+ Hitachi Extended Warranty Program and register their service requests.

Website

Customers can also raise a Service and Installation request on the Hitachi Cooling & Heating India website via Contact Us page.