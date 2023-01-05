Bjorkstrand Metal Roofing Helps Homeowners Deal with Ice Dams

New Auburn, WI, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Bjorkstrand Metal Roofing is pleased to announce that they can help homeowners deal with ice dams before they become a severe problem. Ice dams can build up on the roof when snow falls, melts, and refreezes, blocking the flow of water and putting stress on the roof that can damage roofing materials and gutters.

Bjorkstrand Metal Roofing knows the best methods for preventing ice dams and effectively removing dams that form. Their roofing experts understand Wisconsin weather conditions and ice dam development risks. Many homeowners don’t realize when ice dams form and may not recognize the damage they can cause, leading to a leaky roof when spring arrives and the ice and snow melt. By educating homeowners on the effects of ice dams and how to prevent them, these metal roofing specialists help homeowners protect their homes and keep their roofs in excellent condition.

Bjorkstrand Metal Roofing focuses on metal roofing services in Wisconsin, including installation, maintenance, and repairs. They believe metal roofs are an excellent solution to protect homes, increase energy efficiency, and reduce costs, including less frequent maintenance and replacements.

Anyone interested in learning how they help homeowners in Wisconsin deal with ice dams can find out more by visiting the Bjorkstrand Metal Roofing website or calling 1-715-237-2678.

