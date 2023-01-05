Minto: An Android App That Went Zero To 10,000 Downloads Within Just 4 Months

Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Minto is an app-only platform that facilitates second-hand mobile buying and selling. Mobile sellers can list their mobile phones for free on the Minto App to search for potential buyers.

For selling used mobiles or buying a second-hand mobile with upgraded features from a user-friendly platform, visit https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.minto.

The tech industry is one of the fastest mass-producing areas in the world. It generates a lot of waste and harms the environment. Investing in second-hand mobiles helps to reduce e-waste and helps the environment keep clean and keeps technology recycling going.

Minto made a super user-friendly app. You can be upgraded to better tech with a few simple steps. See how:

How to sell your Mobile:

If your existing mobile goes wrong and you want to throw it in the trash, think twice. You can earn money and save the planet by selling it. The easiest way to sell your pre-loved second-hand mobile phones is to sell them on the Minto App. Select the sell icon on the home screen. Select the brand, its series, model, and variant. Now fill in other information like price, warranty, and other important data. Upload the image and wait for the buyers to respond.

How to buy a second-hand mobile:

Minto is the most sustainable system that empowers tech-savvy people to upgrade to better tech. Browse the ads posted on the app by various sellers. The buyers choose their preferred mobile (s). Send a message to the sellers for more information if they want to know more other than the listed one. Negotiate about the prices. Then choose a public space to meet and get a preview of the selected device.

Why choose Minto:

Minto is a dedicated platform for Mobiles. It offers a platform that needs no middleman. Sellers and buyers can directly contact each other by seeing the listings. Thus, the process becomes more transparent, and both parties, the buyers and the sellers, get the best deal and best prices.

Additionally, the app is super easy to use. The app is easy, simple, and interactive, PAN India. Even people with little knowledge about handling mobiles can efficiently run this app. They can quickly post ads or contact a seller.

About the Company:

Minto is a Made in India app that helps you sell your old Mobile and buy second-hand mobiles directly. Sellers can list their cell phones in the Minto app for free to find potential buyers. When selling or purchasing a used mobile phone, consider data security. Your data is safe as Minto does not share it with third parties. So, use Minto App safely for buying and selling old mobiles.

Address- Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India.

App Link – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.minto

Website – https://www.getminto.com/