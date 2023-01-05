Global Manager Group Has Brought Back the EU GDPR Integrated with ISO 27001:2022 Documentation Kit with All the Latest Requirements

Newark, CA, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Global Manager Group is delighted to reintroduce the EU GDPR Integrated with ISO 27001:2022 documentation kit in compliance with the most recent ISMS requirements. The integrated EU GDPR and ISO 27001:2022 documentation kit include over 155 editable MS Word files, as well as editable documents that address all aspects of the information security management system and the General Data Protection Regulation.

The entire GDPR and ISO 27001:2022 documents are written in easy English, and a soft copy of the editable documentation kit is provided so that the user can modify it. The documents are simple to understand and use, supporting the establishment of the finest information security system. The entire package was created by content knowledge experts with real consulting experience. The ISO 27001 audit checklist is the most valuable instrument for defining a trustworthy information security management system that meets all of the verification points of any demanding certifying body’s auditors.

The entire set of editable documents for the ISO 27001, and EU GDPR is perfect for use by any individual or by consultants involved in implementing the system in any organization. The documentation kit integration with the EU GDPR can help to expedite the documentation process, leading to rapid certification. Users can quickly and easily modify the templates to match their items and produce documentation for their business quickly and cheaply. The GDPR and ISMS policies provided in this kit, and the documentation kit help users to develop efficient information security and

data protection controls. Also, by using these documents organizations can save time by using the pre-made templates that are supplied for creating the ISO 27001:2022 documents and ISO 27001:2022 audit checklists for quick certification.

Also, the document kit takes care of the sections and sub-sections of information security management system requirements as well as EU GDPR requirements. Also, this excellent set of EU GDPR and ISO 27001:2022 documents gives complete help to the users in making an integrated system with EU GDPR. Along with that in this documentation kit, users get a complete demo as well as sample documents, with a quick BUY option, that helps the user to understand the list of all documents covered in the kit. To know more about the EU GDPR documentation kit, visit here: https://www.globalmanagergroup.com/Products/eu-gdpr-iso-27001-documents.htm

About Global Manager Group

Global Manager Group offers a wide range of consulting services like Quality management, environment management system, food safety system, information security system as well as occupational health and safety management system. With specialization in Consultancy for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001, ISO 22000, HACCP – Codex Document, etc, Global Manager Group becomes a leading name among the ISO consultants of the world. Global Manager Group is one of the preferred Management and ISO certificate consultants, having more than 1800 clients across India. The company has a popular web portal which is selling readymade documents and training presentations for various international systems and management certifications. For more details visit: www.globalmanagergroup.com