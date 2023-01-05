Cottages of Clemson Offers Unique Off-Campus Student Housing

Central, South Carolina, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Cottages of Clemson is pleased to announce that they offer unique student housing options for individuals attending Clemson University. The top-quality student cottages provide a comfortable living environment with easy access to campus.

Cottages of Clemson features a complex of cottages designed for comfortable student living. Students can choose two and four-bedroom cottages to share with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. Rent for each cottage includes Internet access and trash disposal. Furniture packages are available for an additional monthly rate if students don’t want to furnish the cottage themselves.

Cottages of Clemson has created a neighborhood experience for students attending Clemson University. The housing complex offers various amenities to give students a high quality of life, including a resort-style swimming pool with a sundeck, a putting green, sand volleyball, and plenty of parking. Students can bring their pets and enjoy social events throughout the year with friends. The CAT shuttle bus is available to transport students to and from campus.

Anyone interested in learning about the unique off-campus housing options can find out more by visiting the Cottages of Clemson website or calling 1-864-485-8400.

About Cottages of Clemson: Cottages of Clemson is an off-campus housing community featuring two and four-bedroom cottages for students attending Clemson University. Each student signs an independent contract with a per-person rental rate to alleviate concerns about roommates who can’t pay their rent. The comfortable apartments provide an independent lifestyle close to campus.

