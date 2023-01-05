“Gusto Payroll Software Is An Online Solution For Businesses To Maintain The Payroll System In One Place,” Whiz Consulting

Dallas, TX, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — You know the time and hassle of managing payroll if you are a small business owner. It is not only a time-consuming process but can also be very frustrating when employees are paid late. However, you don’t have to worry about any issues with an automated payroll solution such as Gusto payroll software. Whiz Consulting’s senior executives say, “With Gusto payroll software, your employees will get paid timely and accurately. They will also be able to track their hours and timesheets and contribute to their retirement accounts, all in one place.” Whiz Consulting is a renowned accounting and bookkeeping service provider that helps businesses from various industries manage their finances. They have teams of experts with years of experience and skills in dealing with different aspects of business accounting. Let us know what they have to say about Gusto payroll software in our recent discussion about payroll management.

What is Gusto payroll software?

Gusto is an online payroll service for small businesses. It is geared toward people who run small businesses with under 100 employees. The service is relatively inexpensive and very easy to use. Whiz Consulting’s experts highlighted that “Keeping track of what everyone makes, when, where, and how to pay taxes, and sending checks to employees can be very time-consuming. With Gusto payroll software, you can automate a lot of these steps so that you and your employees don’t have to spend as much time worrying about them.

How does Gusto work?

When you sign up for Gusto, the company takes your payroll information, calculates your employees’ pay, creates your payroll checks, and deposits them into your bank account. To make payroll, you log in to your account and approve or reject each check. Two software integrations allow you to send the payroll checks via ACH (Automated Clearing House) or direct deposit. If you have employees working remotely, you can even have them upload their timesheets online so that you don’t have to track who is working on a project and who is not.

Key features of the Gusto payroll service

Employer account – Employers can create a free employer account to sign up for payroll, view their payouts, and track employees. Employee account – Employees can sign up for a Gusto account to view their pay stubs, track their hours, and deposit their paychecks. Direct deposit – Employers can set up payroll checks to be deposited directly into employees’ bank accounts, which makes tax payments easier. Timesheet – Employees can track their hours and timesheets via Gusto payroll software. Check payment schedule – Employees can choose how often they would like to receive their paychecks via direct deposit. Retirement savings – Employees can contribute to their company’s retirement savings plan with a few clicks. Salary sacrifice – Employees can set up a salary sacrifice plan to reimburse themselves for business-related expenses. Tax withholding – Employers can choose how much to deduct from employees’ paychecks for tax purposes.

Bottom line

There is no doubt that payroll can be a complicated and time-consuming process. Whether you use a traditional or automated payroll system, it is important to keep track of how much employees are being paid and ensure that taxes are paid on time. If you run a small business and are looking for a free and easy-to-use payroll service, Gusto payroll software may be a good fit. You can hire an in-house expert or lean on third-party outsourcing experts to manage your payroll via Gusto. If you are looking for an outsourcing accounting service provider, Whiz Consulting is one of the best options. They have skilled and experienced professionals helping businesses from various industries in the UK, the USA, Australia, etc., efficiently maintain their books of accounts.