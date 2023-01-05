National Lacrosse League, Alterna Savings Team Up Again for 2022-23

PHILADELPHIA, PA, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — The National Lacrosse League (@NLL), and Alterna Savings and Credit Union Limited (@alternasavings) are excited to announce that Alterna will, once again, be an Official Sponsor of the NLL in Canada for the 2022-23 NLL season. The partnership brings together one of Canada’s most innovative financial institutions and the largest and most successful men’s professional lacrosse league.

To kick off the season, Alterna and the NLL are offering Ontario residents a chance to win a trip for two to Las Vegas for a VIP experience at a Las Vegas Desert Dogs home game. Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and basketballer Steve Nash are among the owners of the Desert Dogs, who are celebrating their inaugural season in 2022-23.

Starting January 3, 2023, fans can register at https://www.nll.com/22-23-alterna-sweepstakes/ , or in any Alterna Savings branch, to enter to win airfare for two, game tickets and a two night stay at the Mandalay Bay Resort or Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas. The contest closes on February 14, 2023.

Alterna has been a sponsor of the NLL since 2020.

“Alterna has been an engaged and passionate partner of the league and we welcome them back in this new partnership for our upcoming season,” said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood. “We’re excited to welcome a new team, the Las Vegas Desert Dogs, to the NLL roster, and we look forward to a great season with our loyal and broad fan base.”

“We are excited to continue to support Canada’s national sport through this partnership with the NLL,” says Rob Paterson, President and CEO of Alterna Savings. “The additional excitement of the Las Vegas trip contest is a fantastic opportunity for fans to learn more about Alterna and get a chance to see an NLL game in person.”

Visit nll.com for game and broadcast schedules.

About the National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) is North America’s premier professional lacrosse league. Founded in 1986, the NLL ranks third in average attendance for pro indoor sports worldwide, behind only the NHL and NBA. The League is comprised of 15 franchises across the United States and Canada: Albany FireWolves, Buffalo Bandits, Calgary Roughnecks, Colorado Mammoth, Georgia Swarm, Halifax Thunderbirds, Las Vegas Desert Dogs, New York Riptide, Panther City Lacrosse Club (TX), Philadelphia Wings, Rochester Knighthawks, San Diego Seals, Saskatchewan Rush, Toronto Rock, and Vancouver Warriors.

For the latest scores and developments in the National Lacrosse League, please visit: NLL.com and find the NLL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Alterna Savings

Alterna Savings and Credit Union Limited (Alterna) has been the good in banking™ for over 110 years. Alterna is made up of Alterna Savings and Credit Union Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Alterna Bank.

As the first full-service, member-owned cooperative financial institution outside Quebec, Alterna Savings shares its expertise with 217,000 members through a network of 46 branches across Ontario, as well as call centre and digital channels. Members and customers also benefit from an industry-leading online brokerage, investment management services, and have access to over 43,000 surcharge-free ATMs in North America with THE EXCHANGE Network in Canada and the Allpoint Network in the US.