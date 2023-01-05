Redpoint Columbia Offers Extraordinary Student Living

Columbia, South Carolina, 2023-Jan-05 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Columbia is pleased to announce that they offer extraordinary student living options for individuals attending the University of South Carolina. Students will enjoy an independent lifestyle within their budget while remaining close to campus for on-campus activities and classes.

Redpoint Columbia features a selection of two-story townhouses and apartments in two, three, and four-bedroom configurations. Students can share living space with friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. Each resident signs an independent contract with a per-person rental rate that includes furnishings, in-unit laundry, electricity, and water. A monthly utility fee is required.

Redpoint Columbia makes student living more comfortable with access to various amenities at the housing complex. Students can enjoy a 24-hour fitness center with a climbing wall, a clubhouse with Wi-Fi and gaming, a hammock grove and fire pit, a resort-style swimming pool, grilling areas, and more. Pets are welcome, and residents and their friends can participate in social events throughout the year.

Anyone interested in learning about the extraordinary student living environment can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Columbia website or calling 1-803-779-4888.

About Redpoint Columbia: Redpoint Columbia is an off-campus housing complex for students attending the University of South Carolina. Residents can access comfortable apartments and townhomes with plenty of amenities to improve the college experience. Each person pays an individual rental fee to avoid issues with roommates who can’t pay their share.

Company: Redpoint Columbia

Address: 1050 Southern Dr.

City: Columbia

State: SC

Zip code: 29201

Telephone number: 1-803-779-4888